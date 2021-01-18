Warhawks 3-2 at Pleasantville

PLEASANTVILLE – North Mahaska’s wrestling team took to the road Saturday to compete at Pleasantville in a dual meet. The Warhawks went 3-2 on the day. They defeated Durant 36+32, then fell to Albia 63-12. They took down Chariton 48-30 and blitzed Montezuma 69-0. Ogden got the better of the Warhawks in the final match 57-24.

Trace Goemaat at 285 pounds led the Warhawks going 5-0 on the day. He picked up three forfeits but also two pins. He stuck Durant’s Dakota Adams in 48 seconds to open the day then pined David Hammer of Ogden in 1:04 in his final match.

Michael DeJong finished 4-1 taking three forfeits and pinning Ogden’s Wyatt Sprecher at 138 pounds in 1:10. Noah Jedlicka also went 4-1 wrestling at 160 and 170. All four wins were by forfeit. Paul DeJong at 120, Wyatt Van Weelden at 145 and Jakob Clark going at 195 and 220 all finished 3-2 on the day.

North Mahaska will wrestle against BGM and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont at Brooklyn on Thursday. Friday the girls will compete at the girl’s state meet in Coralville, then the team will head to the Colfax-Mingo tourney on Saturday.

