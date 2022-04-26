VOTER REGISTRATION AND ELECTION DAY REGISTRATION

A Mahaska County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Press Release

Mahaska County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections, Susan L. Brown, is asking those eligible voters in Mahaska County who have not yet registered or changed their Mahaska County address with her office to consider doing so before the early voter registration deadline of 5:00 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022. After May 23, new registrations in Mahaska County will be required to follow the same process as those registering on election day. If voting at the polls, any Mahaska County voter who has not changed their address with the Auditor’s Office prior to the deadline, will need to change their address at their new voting precinct on election day and show proof of residency and ID.

Eligible persons are allowed the right to register to vote and cast a ballot on Election Day if they are able to provide proof of both their identity and residency at the polls. The best form of ID is a valid Iowa Driver’s license with current address.

Pre-registered voters are required to provide an approved form of identification at the polling place before receiving and casting a regular ballot. Voters who are not pre-registered – such as voters registering to vote on election day – and voters changing precincts must also provide proof of residence. A voter who is unable to provide an approved form of identification (or prove residence if required):

1) May have the voter’s identity/residence attested to by another registered voter in the precinct,

2) Prove identity and residence using Election Day Registration documents, or

3) Cast a provisional ballot and provide proof of identity/residence at the county auditor’s office by Noon,

Monday, June 13.

Election Day Registrant attesters must provide an approved form of identification and complete the

attester’s oath. For additional information about providing proof of identity and / or residence visit:

https://sos.iowa.gov/voterid or call 641-673-7148.

Voter Registration forms can be obtained online at www.sos.state.ia.us/elections or www.mahaskacounty.org or at the Auditor’s office. Registrations should be mailed to Mahaska County Auditor, 106 South 1st Street, Oskaloosa, IA 52577. The Auditor’s office is open weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Any questions concerning this process or about the Primary Election can be answered by calling 641-673-7148.