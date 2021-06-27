Vivian Day

July 26, 1927 – June 26, 2021

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 93

Vivian Day, 93, of Oskaloosa passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Crystal Heights Care Center in Oskaloosa.

Vivian Irene Day, daughter of Leslie and Ruth (Gibbon) Jordan, was born July 26, 1927, in Eddyville, Iowa.

Vivian was raised in the Eddyville area and was a 1945 graduate of Eddyville High School.

Vivian married Lanile “Bill” Frank Day on October 2, 1945; they made their home in Oskaloosa where they raised their three children.

Vivian enjoyed flower gardening, reading and watching the Hawkeyes and NASCAR. She also enjoyed trips to Colorado, especially Estes Park, Las Vegas, and to Chicago to visit relatives. Vivian’s kitties were always an important part of her life and she had many fond memories of each of them.

She is survived by her daughter, Vicki West of Waukee, and a son, Bill (& Terri) Day of Oskaloosa; three grandsons: Tyler (& Laura) West of West Des Moines, Alex West of Oskaloosa, and Justin (& Danielle) Day of Albia. She is also survived by two sisters: Helen VanDerHorst of Ottumwa and Ruby Scully of Albia.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Vivian was preceded in death by a son, David Day in 2010.

Private graveside funeral services for Vivian will be held at Pleasant Corner Cemetery near Eddyville.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., Wednesday at Langkamp Funeral Chapel; the family will greet visitors from 4-6 p.m.

Memorials can be made to Stephen Memorial Animal Shelter.