Veterans Recognized

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The various veteran’s organizations had a busy day on Wednesday, as the signing of the peace accorded that ended World War One was recognized. It’s now known as Veterans Day.

In the morning, veterans gathered at the local Hy-Vee for complimentary breakfast and a flag flying high above Oskaloosa on a MUSCO truck.

The ladder apparatus of the Oskaloosa Fire Department was high in the air, showing their respect to veterans with the American Flag flying from the ladder.

At 10:30 am, veterans and community members gathered at the city square for a COVID-19 version of their annual veterans day ceremony.

The brief ceremony and speech by Dave Polkowske spoke briefly about his fellow veterans and the sacrifices they have made.

The ceremony ended with a 21-gun-salute and a playing of TAPS.