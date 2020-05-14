Vernon, Lint Win March POM Awards

by Wade Steinlage

Oskaloosa–The William Penn University Athletics Booster Club has announced the recipients of the March Player of the Month awards.

Senior baseball player Jake Vernon (Elkhart, Ind., Interdisciplinary studies) earned the Male award, while freshman softball player Kelsey Lint (Brooklyn, Iowa, Elementary Education) claimed the Female honor. The laurel is the first for both student-athletes.

In 12 games, Vernon hit .450 (18-for-40) with three doubles and four home runs. He tallied 15 RBIs and eight runs, while posting an .825 slugging percentage and a .617 on-base clip. The senior walked nine times, was hit by two pitches, and stole three bases. Vernon won one Heart of America Athletic Conference Player of the Week honor, and led his team to a 10-2 record during the month.

Lint appeared in eight games for the Statesmen, starting five of those contests. She was 4-1 with a 1.20 Earned Run Average, and tossed four complete games and produced one shutout. The freshman struck out 32 batters in 35 innings, while walking only 11. Opponents hit just .150 against Lint, who was a one-time Heart Pitcher of the Week award winner. WPU went 8-4 during the month of March.