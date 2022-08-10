ULYSUS TORRES NAMED WOMEN’S SOCCER HEAD COACH

Ottumwa, IA – The Indian Hills Athletic Department has announced the hiring of Ulysus Torres as the head coach of the women’s soccer program. Torres becomes the sixth head coach in program history.

Torres joins the Warrior program after one season as the men’s assistant coach at the University of Nothwestern Ohio, an NAIA program in Lima, OH. The Racers produced a 9-6-4 overall record last season and reached the finals of the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) tournament.

Prior to his time with the Racers, Torres served as head coach of the Coastal Bend College (TX) men’s soccer program to its first-ever National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I National Tournament appearance in 2021 after winning the program’s first-ever NJCAA Region XIV regular season title. The Cougars defeated four nationally ranked opponents and finished ninth in the nation, its best finish in school history. The program also placed 100% of its student-athletes at four-year universities, with 80% receiving scholarship offers to the next level.

“We are pleased to add coach Torres to the Indian Hills staff,” stated Brett Monaghan, Indian Hills Vice President, Student Development & Operations and Athletic Director. “Coach Torres brings a wide range of experience that includes both the junior college and four-year level that will be instrumental in continuing to move the program forward.”

Torres received a master’s of Health & Human Performance degree from the University of the Cumberlands and a bachelor’s degree in Health & Human Performance with a concentration in Fitness & Management from George Fox University.

Torres played three seasons at George Fox and also competed in the National Premier Soccer League in Portland, OR for two seasons. While earning his master’s degree at Cumberlands, Torres served on the men’s soccer coaching staff that led the program to its first-ever National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) National Tournament.

“It’s an honor to lead this tremendous women’s program here at Indian Hills to new heights,” Torres stated. “I know the great support that surrounds the team and I am excited to get right into this season and start working with the girls.

“I also want to give a special thanks to Brett Monaghan and the entire search committee for the confidence in me and the opportunity to work within this incredible department.”

Torres holds a United Soccer Coaches (USC) Advanced National Diploma and a United States Soccer Federation (USSF) C License.

Torres begins his duties with the program effective Wednesday, August 10. The Warriors will travel for two preseason exhibition matches – at Quincy University (IL) on August 13 and the University of Illinois-Springfield on August 16 before the regular season gets underway August 19 with the IHCC Classic in Ottumwa.