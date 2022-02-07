Treasurer Fitzgerald Encourages Iowans to “Search the Vault” this Valentine’s Day

DES MOINES, Iowa – State Treasurer Michael L. Fitzgerald is safekeeping money and other valuables in the unclaimed property vault with the hope of reuniting it with their rightful owners. “In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, I’m releasing a holiday-themed list of people and businesses across Iowa who have unclaimed property waiting for them in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt,” said Fitzgerald. “See if you or someone you know has something to claim!”

1. Vera S Lovelady – Urbandale

2. Iowa Heart Center – West Des Moines

3. Sweets and Treats – Iowa City

4. Alan Sweet – Davenport

5. Heartland Cooperative – Belle Plaine

6. Sugar Slice – Ventura

7. American Red Cross – Boone

8. Heartland Humane Society – Ottumwa

9. Heartland Family Service – Council Bluffs

10. Sweet Clara F – Mapleton

“Don’t give up hope if your name isn’t on this list,” continued Fitzgerald. “We have thousands more in our online database, which you can search anytime at GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov.” Since Fitzgerald created the program in 1983, over $310 million has been returned to more than 585,000 owners.

Unclaimed property refers to money and other assets held by financial institutions or companies that have lost contact with the owner. In Iowa, the assets are safeguarded in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt until the owner or heir is found. Common forms of unclaimed property include stocks, uncashed checks, unpaid life insurance benefits, safe deposit boxes and more.

Start your search today at GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov.