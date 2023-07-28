Track Champions Crowned At Southern Iowa Speedway

by Jerry Mackey

Oskaloosa, Iowa: The Southern Iowa Speedway held their final night of point racing for

the 2023 season on Wednesday night as Middlekoop Seed & Dickey Transport hosted the Season Championship races. The races were run under sweltering conditions as the heat index hovered around around the 100 degree mark. The races went on and the final checkered of the night waved at 9:20 pm.

Coming into the Season Championship night the Mid States Machine Stock Car point standings had Jason McDaniel holding a slim 2 point margin lead in the season long points. When the checkered flag fell it was Nathan Wood scoring the Season Championship win in convincing fashion. The drama was behind Wood as Dustin Griffiths took second but McDaniel ran third and with the third place finish McDaniel earned the season long point Championship by 1 point. Wood picked up the race win over Griffiths and McDaniel.

The Parker Tree Service Hobby Stock main event saw Dustin Griffiths take off from his front row start and sail on to the Season Championship win. Griffiths has been the man to beat the entire season in the Hobby Stock Class and with the win Griffiths earned the Season Points title making him one of only a few drivers to earn track point titles in two classes in the same season. In the Season Championship feature Rick VanDusseldorp advanced from a sixth position start to take second ahead of Keegan Ewoldt.

Colton Livezey took the green flag from the front row in the Oskaloosa Quality Rentals Sportmods Season Championship feature but fell back to the third spot. Livezey was able to move back into second as the race moved past the halfway point and then overtook Kyle Harwood for the lead with three laps to go. Livezey earned both the Season Championship race win and the 2023 Season Points title with the win. Carter VanDenberg ran second in the main on Wednesday night ahead of Harwood.

The Dirt N Asphalt Sport Compact Season Championship main event belonged to Garrett Porter on Wednesday night. Porter led the Season Championship main event flag to flag and with the win Porter earned the Season Points Championships. Porter took the main event win over Tyler Haring and Bob Hayes.

Ben Woods took the lead from Doug Sylvester late in the Clow Valve Company Non Wing Sprint Car main and went on to take the win in the Season Championship main event. Woods had a great season at the Southern Iowa Speedway in earning the Season long Points battle. Sylvester ran second ahead of Terry Doud.

Terry and Lori McCarl’s Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge will be held at the Southern Iowa Speedway on Monday, August 7th. The 410 Outlaw Sprint Car race will pay a whopping $21,000 to win, in addition the 305 Sprints will race for $1,000 to win.

The Stock cars will return in October as the Southern Iowa Speedway will host the Musco Lighting Fall Challenge with two full shows of racing competition being held Friday & Saturday, October 13 and 14th.

Southern Iowa Speedway Season Championships Wednesday, July 26

Feature Results (top Five)

Mid States Machine Stock Cars

52 Nathan Wood-Sigourney

10G Dustin Ggriffiths-Hedrick

85 Jason McDaniel-Eldon (Track Champion)

3 Travis Bunnel-Hedrick

B17 Steve Byers-Indianola

Parker Tree Service Hobby Stocks

1.10G Dustin Griffiths-Hedrick (Track Champion)

1R Rick VanDusseldorp-Oskaloosa

25W Keegan Ewoldt-Centerville

7 Keaton Gordon-Ottumwa

73 Aaron Martin-Delta

Oskaloosa Quality Rentals Sportmods

29 Colton Livezey-New Sharon (Track Champion)

7V Carter VanDenberg-Oskaloosa

15K Kyle Harwood-New Sharon

3Z Jason Vanzomeron -Fremont

352 Charlie Weber-Sigourney

Dirt N Asphalt Sport Compacts

746 Garret Porter-Libertyville ( Track Champion)

5H Tyler Haring-Oskaloosa

0 Bob Hayes-New Sharon

2H James Haring-Oskaloosa

7 Brandon Pickney-Ottumwa

Clow Valve Company Non Wing Sprint Cars

11b Ben Woods-Newton (Track Champion)

12 Doug Sylvester-Ottumwa

2 Terry Doud-Batavia

12T Tim Graham-Memphis, MO

6 Tyler Spencer-Promise City