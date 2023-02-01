TOYS FOR TOTS CAMPAIGN PROVIDED FOR MORE THAN 55,000 CHILDREN

NEWS RELEASE (Boone) – Fareway recently presented a check for more than $319,000 to the U.S. Marine Corps for their Toys for Tots campaign, which provides toys to children during the holiday season. In addition, more than 75 pallets of toys were collected and donated. Monetary and toy donations were accepted at all 133 Fareway store locations from Friday, November 25 through Saturday, December 24.

“Our generous customers continue to go above and beyond to make the annual Toys for Tots campaign a success,” said Fareway Senior Vice President of Marketing & Advertising Jeff Stearns. “We are so appreciative of their generosity and the partnership with the U.S. Marine Corps, a 29-year relationship of making seasons bright for thousands of children.”

In 2022, the U.S. Marine Corp reports that 55,000 children were served, more than 161,210 toys, books, and stocking stuffers were distributed, and campaign proceeds totaled more than $633,000.

“Toys for Tots distributes toys and books to millions of less fortunate children each year. We wouldn’t be able to reach so many children were it not for the help received from our corporate partners like Fareway. Their community service goals certainly align with those the Marine Corps has promoted for over seven decades through our Toys for Tots Program,” said Col. Ted “Migs” Silvester, U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots Foundation vice president of marketing and development. “With Fareway’s generous support, Toys for Tots will be able to fulfill the holiday dreams of thousands of less fortunate children year-after-year who otherwise might be forgotten.”

A record-breaking year nationally, in 2022, the U.S. Marines and volunteers distributed over 23 million toys to nearly 10 million children in-need.

