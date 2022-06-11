Toni Renae Woodrum
Toni Renae Woodrum
December 6, 1962 – June 10, 2022
Montezuma, Iowa | Age 59
Toni Woodrum, 59, of Montezuma, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022 at the Montezuma Specialty Care. Toni was born on December 6, 1962 to Charles and Doris Hicks Woodrum.
There are no services planned and burial will take place at a later date.
