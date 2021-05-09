Three Titles as WPU Finishes Fifth at League Meet

Des Moines–The Statesmen men’s track and field team topped a few competitions en route to a solid showing at the Heart of America Athletic Conference Championships Friday and Saturday.

William Penn finished with 68 points, tying Benedictine for fifth out of 13 squads. Grand View earned the team title with 208 points. The placing is WPU’s highest since taking runner-up honors in 2017.

The navy and gold walked off as event champions three times, led by Loubert Dagrin (So., Miami, Fla., Sociology) in the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 14.85 seconds.

Jackson Coates (So., Aldie, Va., Engineering Technology) bettered the triple jump field as well with a mark of 46-1.25. The sophomore then also joined teammates Jaelen Love (Jr., Crown Point, Ind., Secondary Education), Nick Richardson-Jackson (Sr., Germantown, Md.), and Torian Kingston (Jr., Queens, N.Y., Sports Management) as they picked up the 4×100-meter relay crown in 41.91 seconds, holding off second place by just 0.01 seconds.

Dagrin also scored points in the 400-meter hurdles, taking sixth in 58.17 seconds, while Coates was eighth in the 100-meter dash (11.35) and 11th in the long jump (21-10.25).

Love and Justin Moeller (So., Keota, Iowa, Psychology) matched Coates as two-time point-gatherers in the individual events. Love was sixth in the 100 (11.25) and seventh in the 200-meter dash (22.14), while Moeller placed fourth in the long jump (23-0) and fifth in the triple jump (43-9.75).

Mofiyinfoluwa Alade (Sr., Hoffman Estates, Ill., Exercise Science) collected a bronze in the high jump at 6-4.75, while Landon Hansen (Jr., Newton, Iowa) finished fourth in the shot put at 43-0.5. Torian Kingston (Jr., Queens, N.Y., Sports Management) took sixth in the 400-meter dash in 50.92 seconds, while the 4×400 (3:29.14) and 4×800-meter relay crews (8:26.20) were also sixth at the Championships.

A quartet of individuals narrowly missed adding to WPU’s point total, headlined by Nick Richardson-Jackson (Sr., Germantown, Md.) placing ninth in the 100 (10.94) and 10th in the 200 (22.23).

Ruben Perez-Rodriguez (Fr., San Antonio, Texas, Business Management), in the 3,000-meter steeplechase (10:35.03), and Jasper Stottlemyer (Jr., Council Bluffs, Iowa, Sociology), in the discus (121-7), were also both ninth, while Kenneth Bolton (Jr., South Riding, Va., Business Management) ended up in 11th place in the 800-meter run (2:00.97).

“We had a rough first day, but finished strong on Saturday,” Head Coach Allen Friesen said. “I am proud of the way our athletes battled back in tough weather conditions.”

Next Up: William Penn may possibly compete in a Last Chance Meet in the upcoming days. Currently, the team has qualified nine individuals or relays for nationals later this month.