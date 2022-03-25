The Rozenboom Report – March 25th, 2022

by Senator Ken Rozenboom

Agriculture has always been an anchor for Iowa’s economy. To recognize the importance of agriculture in Iowa this week in the Senate we passed Senate Resolution 108. This resolution recognizes March 21 through March 27 as National Agriculture Week in Iowa. Iowa has 84,900 farms, of which over 90 percent are owned by families. We rank first nationally in the production of corn, hogs, and eggs. Iowa is a leader in the production of soybeans and we rank fourth nationally in the number of cattle and calves fed. We are the breadbasket of America and much of the world, and one of my primary goals in the Iowa Senate has always been to support and promote Iowa agriculture in any way that I can.

We continue our work on comprehensive tax reform. This week, the Senate passed SF 2372, which is another step in this process and will make a number of changes to modernize the tax code. It updates several sales and use tax changes such as updating the code for digital advances in technology, and it also exempts full-time National Guard members from the individual income tax up to $20,000 of their pay.

The Senate also passed HF 2552, which helps improve efficiency in government and help the taxpayers of Iowa. In 2013 the legislature created the Iowa Business Property Tax Credit which was designed to primarily reduce property taxes for Iowa’s small businesses. The credit does so by allowing small businesses to have a portion of their property taxed like residential property instead of commercial property.

Current estimates suggest a number of eligible properties have not applied for this credit. Under this new legislation, Iowa’s businesses would automatically get the credit without having to apply for it. This bill would help our local small businesses and improve efficiency for both Iowa’s businesses and the department working on the credit calculation and administration.

Also discussed this week was SSB 3064, a constitutional amendment that would require a two-thirds majority in both legislative chambers to increase taxes on Iowans. This would make it more difficult in the future for legislators at the Capitol to raise taxes. Raising taxes on Iowans should not be easy. Iowa families have to adjust their budget and live within their means every day. If the government cannot do the same, it should take more than just a simple majority to raise taxes on Iowans and take money from families who earned it.

One of more pleasant activities of our Senate work is to sometimes interact with officials in the international community. On Thursday morning Israeli Consul to the Midwest, General Yinam Cohen, was introduced in the chamber, and brought his greetings from the state of Israel and spoke about the strong bond between Israel and the US. Our own Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg is currently in Israel to strengthen trade opportunities between Israel and Iowa. Consul General Cohen is pictured below along with my clerk, Sarah Moore.

The last Eggs and Issues forum for Oskaloosa area legislators is at 8:30 Saturday, March 26, at Smokey Row. Please join me along with Rep. Holly Brink and Rep. Dustin Hite to discuss issues that are important to you as we wind down the 2022 legislative year.