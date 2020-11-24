Thanksgiving Statement from President Ottosson

(OSKALOOSA, Iowa)— William Penn University President John Ottosson recently sent a letter of gratitude to parents of WP students highlighting the positive experiences in the Fall 2020 semester. “I would like to express my gratitude for the work that has been done to continue providing the safest possible learning environment for students, faculty and staff. We have faced the challenges with resilience and I believe we will come through this stronger than ever.”

William Penn University has four Abbott ID Now rapid testing machines on campus to test for COVID-19. This has allowed for testing throughout the semester when necessary. In addition, gateway testing will be done for all students as they return to campus for the Spring 2021 semester.

President Ottosson thanked faculty members for rising to the occasion and teaching both in face-to-face settings and via classroom technology. The Athletics staff was praised for establishing guidelines for safe practice and game environments, allowing fall athletes to participate in their sports. All of WP’s fall teams saw competition and were responsible for very few postponements or cancellations. The Residence Life staff has served all isolated and quarantined students on campus. This has required quickly addressing student needs including, but not limited to, additional counseling service resources, custom food services and mail service.

The COVID Taskforce made up of a collection of WP employees has been instrumental to testing efforts and efficient response times in contact tracing. This work and the ongoing collaboration with Mahaska County Public Health, Mahaska Health Partnership and Mahaska Emergency Management will continue as William Penn University looks forward to the Spring 2021 semester.

“We believe there is great value in the William Penn experience, we will work diligently to provide that opportunity for our students,” President John Ottosson. Spring semester begins January 11, 2021.