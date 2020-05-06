Supervisors Approve Bypass Grant Assistance

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Mahaska County Board of Supervisors was short Steve Parker on Monday. The remaining two Supervisors of Steve Wanders and Chairman Mark Groenendyk worked through the agenda together.

The Board considered a resolution to approve and authorize the application for a US Department of Transportation Build Discretionary Grant for the Oskaloosa Bypass Planning Study Project.

The total grant for the Oskaloosa Bypass Planning Study would be $950,000, and Mahaska County would provide $40,000 of the local match towards that amount.

In total, local entities like Mahaska County would raise $100,000 towards the study.

The Supervisors approved the resolution to participate in the study.

If the build grant were not selected during the process, the County would not be responsible to spend the $40,000.

The Supervisors approved a resolution to have individual landowners install their driveways into parcels of land from County roads., and will be similar to what the State of Iowa does with applications to connect driveways to state roads.

The fee for the driveway application will remain at $25. The Supervisors approved the resolution.

In other action, the Supervisors approved;

*Tabled discussion on renewing the Mahaska County Employee Health Plan until options were able to be discussed with the County’s policy provider.

*A public hearing for an amendment to the fiscal year 2020 county budget to May 18, 2020.

*A 28E agreement between Mahaska County and the city of Fremont for the fiscal year 2020-2021. The contract is for 149 hours for the year.

*Joe Durian and Julie Wells were reappointed to the Veteran Affairs Commission.

*Zachary Mosel was hired to the Mahaska County Secondary Roads as a summer intern to the Mahaska County Engineer.

*Approved the T38 Culvert Slip Lining for an approximate cost of $354,000.

*An agreement with the Iowa DOT for a Traffic Safety Improvement Program Funding for a Traffic Control Device. It would be available to purchase a portable traffic signal to help keep road workers safer.

*Approved of bids and awarded a contract to Herberger Construction for two bridges in the NW portion of Mahaska County.

The next scheduled meeting of the Mahaska County Board of Supervisors is May 18, 2020.