Supervisors Approve Bypass Grant Assistance

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Oskaloosa City Council met via Zoom on Monday evening.

The Oskaloosa City Council took on an application to contribute to the Oskaloosa Bypass Planning Study. The $950,126 study is looking for $100,000 of local matching funds.

The Mahaska County Board of Supervisors in their Monday morning meeting approved $40,000 to go towards the $100,000 local match.

The Oskaloosa City Council also approved $40,000 to go towards the local match at their meeting on Monday evening.

Local entities will cover the remaining $20,000.

A resolution that aligns both state and city code regarding the term length for those appointed to the civil service commission was considered.

Current code has civil service appointees serving a six-year term, while the Code of Iowa specifies four years.

The motion passed unanimously while also waiving the two remaining readings.

The next scheduled meeting for the Oskaloosa City Council is May 18th, 2020.