Step back in time with Retro Antique Tour

Retro Antique Tour, a tour organized by a group of retailer’s shops in Oskaloosa will offer a unique experience for antique lovers with their Retro Antique Tour this 19th and 20th of April 2024. Starting at 10 am.

The purpose of this two-day event is to invite the community of southeast Iowa for a journey through time and explore a variety of vintage and retro items that will bring nostalgia and charm to your home.

The Shops involved are Windmill Antiques, Remnants Antiques and More, North Creek Antiques, The Well, Witte’s Home Decorating, The Chicken House, Salvaged Designs, Muse Music Store, Love, Inc., Brushed by Jude, Beacon Antiques, Crow Row, all these businesses are in Oskaloosa, Pella, New Sharon, Grinnell, and Beacon. Most of them are shops of antiques, decoration, Upcycling – recycling, Thrift stores, and a music store with a legendary record collection.

Other businesses involved as stops for refreshments and food are Rosso & Wine and Wine, Untamed Nutrition, The Coffee Closet, IRIS Coffee CO.

From mid-century furniture to art deco decor, this tour promises you a trip down memory lane and showcases the beauty of the past.

What can you find on this tour:

Explore Rare Finds: Get up close and personal with rare and unique antique pieces that you won’t find anywhere else. Discover hidden gems and one-of-a-kind treasures that will take your breath away.

Expert Guide: Our knowledgeable tour guide will lead you through each exhibit, providing insight and background information on the history and craftsmanship of each item. You’ll learn fascinating facts about the different eras and styles of antiques.

Interactive Experience: This tour is not just for looking – it’s for touching, feeling, and experiencing firsthand the beauty and design of each antique piece. Feel free to ask questions, take photos, and explore to your heart’s content.

Don’t miss out on this exclusive opportunity to dive into the world of retro and antique treasures with the Retro Antique Tour.

Does this tour have a cost:

No, you can come and visit the participating stores, however, they recommend booking your tickets to get specials and discounts, and the most important thing is that you will be helping the local economy and keeping these establishments open since they represent a large tradition of antique shops in Iowa.

For more information and to reserve your spot, visit www.brushedbyjude.com/retro-antique-tour