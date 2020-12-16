Statesmen Unveil Schedule for Second Season

Oskaloosa–The William Penn men’s lacrosse team is ready to return to action in 2021 with a challenging schedule. With the first season in program history cut short after just four outings, the squad will look to get a full campaign completed this spring and play its first-ever game in the Kansas Colligate Athletic Conference.

Arguably the hardest matchup of the year will be its first as William Penn will travel to Georgia to meet #1 Reinhardt on February 4. The three-time defending NAIA Invitational champions have not lost more than one game in a season since 2016.

The navy and gold will play most of their February games away from home, highlighted by bouts against Tennessee Wesleyan and Madonna, both of whom received votes in the NAIA’s preseason coaches’ poll. The first game in Oskaloosa will also be quite the match as WPU hosts #9 Indiana Tech on February 27.

William Penn’s conference opener is set for March 3 versus #10 St. Ambrose in Oskaloosa. Two more non-conference games will take place on March 6 and 7 against Concordia (Mich.), a program receiving national votes, as well as #4 Aquinas.

From there, the team will solely take on KCAC schools with five home dates on the docket against four road games. The final contest of the year will be at home versus #5 Columbia on April 13.

The KCAC Tournament will begin on April 17 with the quarterfinals hosted by the higher seed, while the semifinals (April 22) and finals (April 24) will be hosted by Benedictine in Atchison, Kan.

“We are really pleased with the way this schedule came together and cannot wait to test our talented young roster,” said Head Coach Luke Christiansen. “Obviously, nothing is set in stone this year, but our guys have already shown a great ability to roll with the punches. We have full confidence 2021 will be a memorable season for all the right reasons.”

The schedule is subject to change. Please check the WPU athletics website as well as our social media accounts frequently for updates.