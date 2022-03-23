Statesmen Remain in Receiving Votes Section

Oskaloosa–The William Penn men’s lacrosse team remains on the national radar as the NAIA released its third top-10 poll Wednesday.

WPU (6-4, 2-3 KCAC) dropped one spot from the last poll, now sitting unofficially at #15 with 10 points.

The Statesmen are one of five programs in the poll representing the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference. St. Ambrose is #1, while Benedictine (Kan.) is eighth. Ottawa (Kan.), at #11, and Columbia (Mo.), at #14, join WPU in the receiving votes area.

St. Ambrose has the top spot with 66 points, while Indiana Tech is second. Cumberlands (Ky.), Keiser (Fla.), and Aquinas (Mich.) round out the top five.

William Penn travels to Marshall, Mo. Wednesday to face Missouri Valley in KCAC play at 5 p.m.