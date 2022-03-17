Statesmen Open League Play with Sweep of Peru State

Peru, Neb.–The William Penn softball team started Heart of America Athletic Conference action by sweeping a road doubleheader against Peru State Wednesday.

WPU (9-7, 2-0 Heart), which won by scores of 4-1 and 8-4, has now won three in a row.

Nayely Martinez (So., Carson, Calif.) got the navy and gold on the board first by singling home Allyson Stewart (Jr., Delta, B.C., Nursing) in the second inning. Martinez paced her crew with two hits, while the victors held an 8-4 edge in base knocks.

Valeria Quiroga (Jr., Brownsville, Texas, Sociology) then spanked a triple that brought in Lexi Resa (Sr., Liberty, Mo., Biology) to start a two-run third frame. Quiroga also scored on a sacrifice fly by Talamante for a 3-0 advantage.

The Bobcats cut into the lead with a tally in the fourth, but Carla La Rosa (Jr., Las Vegas, Nev., Business Management) got the run back in the sixth with a single that plated Geguzis.

Parker threw six impressive frames, allowing just one run on four hits, while striking out three without a walk. Bianca Castillo (Jr., Rio Rico, Ariz.) wrapped up the opener with a perfect seventh inning, striking out all three PSC batters for the save.

A four-run third inning sparked the Statesmen to the sweep; overall, William Penn outhit Peru State 9-6. Both teams scored in the first inning of the nightcap with Abby Wilson (Jr., Calgary, Alberta, Biology) coming around on a single by Quiroga.

Quiroga then opened it wide open in the third by clearing the fence with a three-run home run; Resa and Wilson touched home plate as well. Talamante tagged up and scored on a sacrifice fly by Charley Geguzis (So., Williamsburg, Iowa) in the fourth as well.

Stewart and Quiroga each scored in the fifth on a wild pitch for an 8-1 advantage. The Bobcats rallied back with three runs to make it 7-4, but Talamante’s sixth-inning one-bagger scored La Rosa to wrap up the scoring.

Quiroga was perfect at the dish, going 3-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs; she walked once as well. Wilson and Talamante both recorded two hits, while Kiana Young (Jr., Las Vegas, Nev., Exercise Science) walked twice.

Chelsey Huff (Fr., Douds, Iowa, Exercise Science) worked four frames in the start, striking out six with three walks. Castillo was again dominant out of the bullpen, tossing 2 2/3 scoreless innings for her second save of the day. She permitted only one hit with a trio of strikeouts.

“These were two great team victories,” Head Coach Mike Christner said. “Everyone keeps stepping up and doing great things. Bianca Castillo continues to be strong in finishing games for us.”

Next Up: William Penn returns to Oskaloosa Saturday to host Mount Mercy in a Heart doubleheader at 1 p.m.