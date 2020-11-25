Statesmen Nipped by Raiders in Season Opener

Orange City–In a quick dual that went down to the last match of the night, the William Penn men’s wrestling team fell 30-27 to Northwestern in non-conference action Tuesday.

Just seven matches were contested, and of those seven only one went the distance.

WPU (0-1) pulled out to a 12-0 advantage right away with forfeits awarded to Nadhelo Charles-Pierre (Sr., Miramar, Fla., Sports Management) and Sean Inswasty (Fr., Miami, Fla.) at 125 and 133 pounds, respectively.

The 141-pound match went to NWC (1-2) by fall before #2 nationally-ranked 149-pounder Joe Eads (Jr., Morrison, Ill., Biology) opened up his campaign with a pin of Breckin Sperling in a time of 2:41.

The margin grew to 24-6 one match later as Cameron Hargrove (Fr., Bolingbrook, Ill.) pinned Blake Pomajzl in 5:59 at 157 pounds. The win is a big one for Hargrove as Pomajzl is the top-ranked grappler in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. The freshman trailed early, but rallied to go ahead 9-6. Late in the battle, he caught his opponent on an inside trip and put him to his back for the upset.

The hosts drew even by tallying six team points in back-to-back bouts before Ray Lugo (Fr., Hollywood, Fla.) slipped past Bennett Sikkink 4-3 at 197 pounds to give the navy and gold a 27-24 edge entering the final match. Sikkink entered the evening at #3 in the GPAC.

Unfortunately, the Raiders walked off victors in their home opener with a first-period fall at heavyweight.

Next Up: William Penn travels to Baldwin City, Kan. next Thursday to meet in a Heart of America Athletic Conference dual at 5 p.m.

125–Nadhelo Charles-Pierre (W) won by forfeit (6-0)

133–Sean Inswasty (W) won by forfeit (12-0)

141–Trey Schuck (N) won by fall over McGwire Bottorff, 1:43 (12-6)

149–Joe Eads (W) won by fall over Breckin Sperling, 2:41 (18-6)

157–Cameron Hargrove (W) won by fall over Blake Pomajzl, 5:59 (24-6)

165–Jakob Francksen-Small (N) won by fall over Steven Skewes, 3:43 (24-12)

174–Matthew Dahl (N) won by fall over Cody Gunn, 5:55 (24-18)

184–Luke Jenness (N) won by forfeit (24-24)

197–Ray Lugo (W) won by decision over Bennett Sikkink, 4-3 (27-24)

285–Christopher Van Der Brink (N) won by fall over Maxwell Diaz, 2:17 (27-30)