Statesmen Fall to #8 Spartans

St. Louis, Mo.–The William Penn women’s lacrosse team faced off with the #8 ranked Missouri Baptist Spartans on the road, falling to the Spartans 17-2 on the road.

The Statesmen took the first shot of the match as Bailee Royal (Jr., Hallsville, Texas, Sports Management) took a shot less than a minute in, but she had her shot saved. After that, WPU struggled to generate momentum, as the hosts outscored the navy and gold 4-0 through the first quarter. Things did not get much better in the second quarter, as the Spartans entered halftime with a 10-0 lead.

MBU scored two more times to begin the third, but MacKenzie Petersen (Jr., Albertville, Minn., Public Accounting) finally got William Penn on the board five minutes into the second half. Petersen scored once more in the fourth, but that was all the offense the Statesmen could manage as they dropped the contest 17-2.

Petersen scored the only two goals of the game for the Statesmen. Cher Stoup (Fr., San Diego, Calif., Nursing) led the team by winning three draw controls, and Emily Ferguson (So., Waterloo, N.Y., Exercise Science) won two. Madison Reed (Jr., Shakopee, Minn., Secondary Education) finished the game with 12 saves.

What’s Next: The Statesmen will conclude their regular season on Tuesday on the road against the Culver-Stockton Wildcats. That game is scheduled to begin at 6 PM.