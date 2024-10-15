Statesmen Concede to Park in 3-0 Loss on Senior Day

Oskaloosa—William Penn women’s soccer team missed out on a much-needed win in the Heart of America Athletic Conference, losing 3-0 against Park Saturday.

William Penn (3-5-6, 1-4-3 Heart) was outperformed offensively by Park (5-6-1, 3-4 Heart), with a 14-10 deficit.

Unfortunately, PU started strong with a goal in the fourth minute. The Pirates extended their lead with another goal at the 34:53 mark.

Although WPU managed four attempts in the second half, it couldn’t capitalize and score. The Statesmen’s challenge grew after being reduced to 10 players due to a red card in the 64th minute.

With the advantage, the visitors secured a final goal just three minutes before the end of the action.

Sian Bah (Jr., London, England, Political Science), Lilly Cote (Jr., Sioux City, Iowa, Psychology), and Jacque Schwager (Sr., Bondurant, Iowa, Psychology) added two shots apiece.

Next Up: William Penn plays Central Methodist in Fayette, Mo., next Saturday at 1 p.m. in a Heart matchup.