State Representatives address 2021 Legislative Session at Eggs and Issues

Grab your coffee and computer to join the Mahaska Chamber and Development Group for Eggs & Issues Saturday, January 23 at 8:30 am. This legislative forum allows area residents to learn more about the state, county, and local issues. Eggs & Issues will again be live-streamed on Oskaloosa News, Mahaska Chamber & Development Group Facebook pages as well as MCG Channel 7. During this forum we will talk with State Representatives, Dustin Hite, Holly Brink and Senator Ken Rozenboom to give updates on the 2021 State Legislative Session. You may submit questions to chamber@mahaskachamber.org , the Smokey Row box located at the Mahaska Chamber information board (please include name) or submit them on Facebook during the event. We are excited to have Ken Allsup with Oskaloosa News facilitate the discussion and Andy McGuire with George Daily Auditorium to assist with live-streaming services.

Additional Eggs and Issues will be the following dates at 8:30 am:

January 23: Sen. Ken Rozenboom, Rep. Dustin Hite and Rep. Holly Brink

February 13: City of Oskaloosa and Mahaska County Representatives

February 27: Sen. Ken Rozenboom, Rep. Dustin Hite and Rep. Holly Brink

March 13: Mahaska Chamber and Development Group Representatives

March 27: Sen. Ken Rozenboom, Rep. Dustin Hite and Rep. Holly Brink

Again, please contact the Chamber at 641-672-2591 or email chamber@mahaskachamber.org with any topics or questions you would like addressed at these events.