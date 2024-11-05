Stalzer Named ICCAC Coach of the Year

November 05, 2024

Ottumwa, IA – Jake Stalzer, head coach of the Indian Hills Shotgun Sports Team has been tapped as the 2024 Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) Coach of the Year, announced by the conference office on Tuesday.

Stalzer, head coach of the Warriors for each of the squad’s first eight seasons of competition, led the Warriors to new heights throughout the fall portion of the squad’s 2024 season. At the recent 2024 ICCAC / Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) State Championships, Stalzer led the Warriors to a fourth-place team finish in the High Overall (HOA) category after improving the team’s score by 88 targets from a year ago. Indian Hills also set a new program record at the state shoot with 484 trap targets.

Indian Hills saw 10 individuals garner ICCAC All-Region honors across the men’s and women’s disciplines. In total, the Warriors earned 12 first-team selections.

The Warriors placed second overall in the ICCAC East Division regular season trap standings with a 3-1 dual record, posting its highest conference dual target score on the year with an average of 475.3. Indian Hills also took home runner-up finishes in the ICCAC East Division Skeet and Sporting Clays standings and placed fourth overall in the inaugural Clay Target Craziness postseason tournament.

Indian Hills will return to action in the spring season to gear up for the 2025 ACUI / SCTP Collegiate Clay Target Championships in San Antonio, TX March 17-21.