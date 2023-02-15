Snow Emergency Parking Ban for the City of Oskaloosa beginning at 12:01 AM Thursday, February 16

Due to the National Weather Service forecast, a Snow Emergency Parking Ban is declared for the city of Oskaloosa beginning at 12:01 AM Thursday, February 16, 2023 and continuing until further notice.

1. Parking is prohibited on public streets after midnight.

2. Vehicles must be moved off public streets until further notice. The parking ban will be lifted once the snow has stopped and streets have been cleared by city crews. City parking lots may be utilized during this time.

3. Vehicles parked on city streets during this time will be ticketed and/or towed at the owner’s expense.

4. Emergency snow routes are designated by signs with a white snowflake on a blue field and will be given top priority in clearing accumulated snow.

5. When navigating snow mounds that create roundabouts, travel to the right until you want to exit.

6. Once the parking ban has ended, it is once again lawful to park on city streets in accordance with regular parking provisions.

As a reminder, sidewalks are to be cleared of snow within 24 hours after the snow stops. Snow should not be blown, pushed, or placed upon a city street. This includes snow pushed by homeowners and snow removal contractors.

https://www.oskaloosaiowa.org/241/Snow-Removal