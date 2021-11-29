Small Business Milestone Achieved by Local Business

Celebration planned for December 4

OSKALOOSA – Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows approximately 20% of new businesses fail during the first two years of being open and 45% during the first five years. Neither of those statistics apply, however, to local small business Stella’s Salon and Boutique which is celebrating five years of being in business this coming Saturday, December 4.

In addition to research and hard work, owner Deb Linder said she believes part of her success is due to the support and acceptance of the Mahaska Community which is known for its encouraging spirit of entrepreneurs.

Stella’s Salon opened in November 2016 and then expanded in 2018 to include the boutique. Linder has over 30 years of experience in the beauty industry and is passionate about exceeding her clients’ expectations. The salon specializes in precision haircuts, colors, event styles, sunless tanning, and permanent makeup. The boutique carries a wide variety of home goods, clothes, jewelry, and shoes which change with the season and trends.

Linder said she is proud of her business meeting the five-year mark and is sharing the accomplishment with the community and her clients through a special celebration slated for Saturday, December 4. With the addition of special sales and gift card drawings, other local entrepreneurs will be part of the day’s event.

Debbie Sedrel, owner or Debbie’s Celebration Barn and Debbie’s Merle Norman, will be bringing her now infamous, friendly exotic birds to Stella’s where visitors are invited to take selfies. Wanderlunch, owned by Heather Nelson, will be providing appetizers for the event. And local recording artist Spencer Thury will be on hand performing live Christmas music.

Stella’s Salon and Boutique is located at 1211 A Avenue East in Oskaloosa. The special five-year celebration will take place from 9 to 3 on December 4. For more information contact Linder at 641.676.5100.