Sherry Fleener

November 17, 1961 – March 4, 2020

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 58

Sherry Fleener, 58, of Oskaloosa, passed away, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Unity Point Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa. She was born November 17, 1961, at the Mahaska County Hospital, the daughter of William L. and Halene (Thrapp) Fleener.

Sherry attended the Oskaloosa High School and received her GED in 1980.

Sherry was a homemaker for most of her life while raising her two children, Tesa and Brant. She had several jobs over the years including running her own bait shop, working as a bartender and a bookkeeper.

Sherry enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, mushroom hunting, camping and woodworking. She also enjoyed trips to the casino, playing cards and Bingo. Sherry loved to socialize. She looked forward to her trips to the Rock Island Tap during happy hour with her friends to enjoy a tequila drink and watch baseball. Sherry was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. Above all else, she enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, especially her children and grandchildren.

Sherry is survived by her daughter, Tesa Fleener of Oskaloosa; a son, Brant (& Sarah) Champoux; her grandchildren: Shyann Fleener, Gracie Fleener, Zach Fee and Raelynn Champoux; a great grandchild, Alaina Fleener; her mother, Halene Fleener of Oskaloosa; her sisters: Janet Walraven of Oskaloosa, Cindy Stirratt of Oskaloosa, Kathy (& Dave Dalbey) Fleener of Osceola, and Marilyn (& Jeff) Crumbley of Alabama; her brother, Terry (& Debbie) Rees of Rose Hill; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, William L. Fleener; a brother, Mike Fleener; a nephew, John Jameson Jones; a niece, Star Marie Rees; a brother in law, Jim Stirratt; and a sister in law, Diane McReynolds.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2019 at 5:00 pm in the Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa.

Sherry will be cremated following the funeral service and a private family burial will take place at a later date. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Visitation will begin Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the Bates Funeral Chapel and the family will be present from 3:30 until service time at 5:00 Saturday afternoon at the funeral home to greet friends and family.

Memorials may be made to the family.

