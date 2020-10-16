Sherman, Lepper Win First Player of the Month Awards

Oskaloosa–The William Penn University Athletics Booster Club has announced the recipients of the August-September Player of the Month awards.

Senior football player Ben Sherman (Troy, Pa., Wellness and Recreation) earned the Male award, while junior women’s volleyball player Corrin Lepper (Jefferson City., Mo., Exercise Science) claimed the Female honor. The laurel is the first for both student-athletes.

In two games, Sherman rushed 49 times for 362 yards (7.4 avg.) with three touchdowns. The senior had a long run of 53 yards against Central Methodist, a contest in which he recorded 194 total yards.

Lepper tallied 107 kills in nine matches (3.2 per set) with a .277 hitting percentage. The junior also managed 22 digs and 24 blocks. She had a month-best 16 kills twice and posted five double-digit kill performances. The team was 7-2 during the month.