Severe Weather Threat Looms Over Iowa on Monday

Des Moines, IA — April 25, 2025

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Des Moines is warning of a significant severe weather threat on Monday, April 28, as a potent storm system is forecasted to impact much of Iowa and surrounding states.

According to the NWS, a strong mid-level jet stream will move rapidly northeastward from the Southwest to the Upper Midwest on Monday. This will coincide with a deepening surface low-pressure system moving from the northern Plains to the northern Great Lakes. Strong southwesterly winds in the lower atmosphere are expected to transport moist, unstable air northward across the Midwest, creating favorable conditions for severe thunderstorms. ​

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has highlighted a 30% probability for severe thunderstorms on Monday, covering a broad area from eastern Kansas through Iowa and into southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. This level of risk indicates a substantial threat for severe weather, including the potential for large hail, damaging winds, and strong tornadoes. ​

In its latest Area Forecast Discussion, the NWS Des Moines office stated: “The basic ingredients are all in place for severe weather on Monday, BUT, the overall threat still remains somewhat dependent on storm type, location, and timing.” ​

National Weather Service

Forecast models suggest that the most intense storms may develop in the late afternoon and evening hours, particularly across central and eastern Iowa. The combination of strong atmospheric instability, wind shear, and forcing mechanisms associated with the approaching storm system will support the development of supercell thunderstorms capable of producing all modes of severe weather.​

Residents are urged to stay informed by monitoring local forecasts and to have a severe weather plan in place. The NWS emphasizes the importance of being prepared, noting that conditions can change rapidly during severe weather events.