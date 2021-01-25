Secretary Naig Invites Iowa Families to Apply Now for the 2021 Century and Heritage Farm Program

Applications will be accepted until June 1, 2021

DES MOINES, Iowa (Jan. 25, 2021) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig encourages eligible farm owners to apply for the 2021 Century and Heritage Farm Program now. The program was created by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation to recognize families who have owned their farms for 100 years and 150 years, respectively.

“The Century and Heritage Farm program is a great way to recognize the strength and resiliency of Iowa’s multi-generation farm families, especially after an exceptionally challenging year,” said Secretary Naig. “I always look forward to celebrating along with the families and hearing stories about their incredible farming legacies. I am very grateful for the investments they make to protect our rich farmland and their continued commitment to our state’s agriculture community.”

To apply, download the application on the Department’s website at iowaagriculture.gov/century-and-heritage-farm-program.

Applications may also be requested from Kelley Reece, coordinator of the Century and Heritage Farm Program, at 515-281-3645 or Kelley.Reece@IowaAgriculture.gov. Written requests can be mailed to Century or Heritage Farm Program, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, Henry A. Wallace Building, 502 E. 9th St., Des Moines, Iowa 50319.

To be included in the 2021 Century or Heritage Farm Program completed applications must be received by the Department by June 1, 2021.

This marks the 45th anniversary of the Century Farm program, which started in 1976 as part of the Nation’s Bicentennial Celebration. To date, more than 20,000 farms from across the state have received this recognition.

This is the 15th anniversary of the Heritage Farm program; more than 1,000 farms have been recognized since this program began in 2006. To search for previous Century and Heritage Farm recipients, visit centuryfarms.iowaagriculture.gov. Photos from past recognition ceremonies are also available on the Century and Heritage Farm Program website.

The ceremonies recognizing the 2021 Century and Heritage Farm families will be held at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 19-20, in the Pioneer Livestock Pavilion.