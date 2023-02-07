Search Warrant Results In Arrest Of Two In Rose Hill

A Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

Theft of items from the Sully Area Recovered

On 02-07-2023 the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office, and the MINE East drug task force conducted an investigation in eastern Mahaska County today.

A search warrant was applied for and granted for an address in the small town of Rose Hill, Iowa. During this execution of a search warrant, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office was able to identify 3 motorcycles and a large trailer that were all taken from the Sully, Iowa area.

At this time, 2 people have been placed in custody and transported to the Mahaska County Jail.

Most likely, other charges will come from this investigation by all parties involved.

As a reminder, a criminal charge is merely an accusation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.