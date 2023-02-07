Search Warrant Results In Arrest Of Two In Rose Hill

A Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

Theft of items from the Sully Area Recovered

On 02-07-2023 the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office, and the MINE East drug task force conducted an investigation in eastern Mahaska County today.

A search warrant was applied for and granted for an address in the small town of Rose Hill, Iowa. During this execution of a search warrant, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office was able to identify 3 motorcycles and a large trailer that were all taken from the Sully, Iowa area.

At this time, 2 people have been placed in custody and transported to the Mahaska County Jail.

Most likely, other charges will come from this investigation by all parties involved.

As a reminder, a criminal charge is merely an accusation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Posted by on Feb 7 2023. Filed under Local News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

               

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Log in | Copyright by Oskaloosa News