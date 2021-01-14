School Board Approves Virtual Learning Program

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Oskaloosa School Board discussed a virtual learning program at Tuesday’s regular meeting; however, the program is not related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. According to Superintendent Paula Wright, the item that the Board was considering was to implement a fully comprehensive online program for students in grades K to 12, beginning with the next school year.

According to board documents, the program has two parts. The first part consists of meetings via zoom to ensure students are connected to the school, provide socialization, and provide social-emotional learning lessons. The second part is online courseware and learning, which will be provided through Edmentum, and be aligned to the Iowa Core Standards, and fit into Oskaloosa’s trimester timeline.

Wright emphasized that the virtual program is not a replacement for in-person schooling. It will be purely optional, and students who choose to participate in it must still meet credit requirements at Oskaloosa High School, as well as attendance requirements. Students not doing this may risk being removed from the virtual program and sent back to in-person classes.

Additionally, open-enrolled students will be allowed to utilize the virtual program. One big difference between the current online learning program Oskaloosa has allowed during the pandemic and the virtual learning program being considered for the upcoming school year is that students can’t opt-in and out of the program as the year goes on; once they have opted into the program, they must stay in it for the rest of the year, unless they are removed for not meeting requirements.

Wright said that the Department of Education is expected to sign off on the Program, which would formally allow open-enrolled students to participate in the program.

With little discussion, the board voted 6-1, with board member Lynette Stream voting no to approve the program.

The next regular meeting of the Oskaloosa School Board will be on February 9, in the George Daily Meeting Room.

The Board may also hold a special work session later this month.

In other action, the Board:

Approved the final reading of updated board policies related to Technology and Data Security.

Approved the first reading of updated board policies related to physical restraint.

Accepted the resignations of Polly Ehret, Stephanie Edgren, Karry Dolash, and Chris Copeland.

Approved the appointment of board members to various district and school board standing committees.