Sams Becomes All-American At National Wrestling Tournament

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Former Oskaloosa Indians wrestler and current Graceland Yellowjacket wrestler Drew Sams just finished his fourth trip to the NAIA national tournament at 184 pounds.

The road to the national tournament went through Oskaloosa when William Penn University hosted the Heart of America Conference Tournament. One of the mats used was his old high school wrestling mat. Sams ending up third in that tournament. He called that experience “fun.”

“Just felt really good that whole day, and it’s nice to qualify for the fourth straight,” said Sams of returning to the national tournament.

Indians Network announcer Jamie Brockman asked Sams how it felt to accomplish a goal he had worked hard to achieve.

“I was definitely riding a high of finally becoming an All-American,” said Sams. As the next day settled in, Sams said, “Today was a little bit bring me back down to Earth. Not quite the result I wanted. I’m still happy with how I did, and I’m happy to accomplish one of my goals finally.”

Sams credits keeping a “level head and not getting myself worked up before matches.”

Sams is undecided if he will return to wrestling for another year, as students were granted an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19. “I kinda want to take in the moment right now.”

You can catch the whole interview on the Indians Network Facebook page on Monday at 7 pm. It will also be live on MCG Channel 7 at the same time.

Additional reporting by Jamie Brockman.