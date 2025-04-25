Ryan Young, PA-C, Brings Over 25 Years of Cardiology Experience to Mahaska Health

Mahaska Health is pleased to welcome Ryan Young, PA-C, to Mahaska Health Iowa Center of Excellence in Cardiology. Ryan brings over 25 years of experience as a board-certified Physician Assistant specializing in cardiology and is dedicated to improving healthcare access in rural communities like Oskaloosa and the surrounding areas.

Ryan Young earned his degree from the Physician Assistant Program at the University of South Dakota. Ryan previously served at the Iowa Heart Center in Des Moines, Iowa, where he specialized in heart rhythm and device management including pacemakers and internal cardiac defibrillators. Prior to that, his focus was on the treatment of congestive heart failure (CHF) including the development of a heart failure clinic for patients with advanced CHF. His expertise in these areas will be a great addition to the Mahaska Health Cardiology team.

Dr. John Pargulski, Medical Director of Cardiology at Mahaska Health, welcomed Ryan to the team, sharing, “Ryan’s extensive background in cardiovascular care, including his experience in Des Moines, and his thoughtful, patient-first approach make him a tremendous addition to our team. We are grateful that he has chosen to bring his expertise to our community and are pleased to welcome him to the Iowa Center of Excellence in Cardiology as we continue to expand access to expert care in southeast Iowa.”

Ryan Young, along with the entire Cardiology team, is committed to making sure every patient feels comfortable and confident throughout their care journey. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit mahaskahealth.org or call the Cardiology at (641) 672-3360.