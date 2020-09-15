Rural Mahaska Man Facing Multiple Drug Related Charges

A Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

Tuesday, September 15, 2020

On Monday, September 14th, 2020, the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office, along with members of the Mid-Iowa Narcotics Enforcement task force, executed a search warrant at 1671 305th Street in rural Mahaska County. This warrant was for controlled substances and paraphernalia related to the manufacturing, sale, and use of controlled substances.

During the execution of this search warrant, authorities located approximately 75 cultivated marijuana plants growing on the property. In addition to the plants, officials located approximately 50 lbs. of processed marijuana inside the residence, along with a quantity of methamphetamine. In addition, two firearms, explosive devices, cash, and multiple items of drug paraphernalia were located and seized.

Sheriff’s Officials arrested 59-year-old Mark Emery Tyrrell at the scene. Tyrrell was charged with Manufacturing and Possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver (class D felony), Possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver (class B felony), and Possession of a firearm as a convicted felon (class D felony). Tyrrell was taken to the Mahaska County Jail and will make his initial appearance in court later this date. The investigation into this matter is continuing, and further charges against Tyrrell are anticipated.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office and task force in this matter were members of the Mahaska County Conservation Board, the Oskaloosa Police Department, the Mahaska County Dispatch Center, and the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Reserve unit.