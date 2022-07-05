Round up at your local Fareway in July to support Variety –the Children’s Charity

Fareway Stores, Inc. is partnering with Variety -the Children’s Charity to conduct the sixth annual Round Up at the register from July 4 -23 at all 130store locations.

Customers will have the opportunity to round up to the next dollar or provide an additional donation on their grocery bill to help fund Variety’s mission. Dollars raised through the Round Up will provide mobility equipment to children living with special needs, as well as fund and deliver effective programs and grants to care for childrenwho are underprivileged, at-risk, critically ill, or living with special needs.

Variety works with physical therapists to identify children who would greatly benefit from a specialized bicycle or other piece of adaptive mobility equipment, such as gait trainers, standers, mobile standers and more. Additionally, the funds raised through the Fareway Round Up will help Variety provide grants to nonprofit organizations serving children, as well as vans to help transport children to programming activities.

“We are thankful for this opportunity to once again partner with Fareway to help Iowa’s children,” said Sheri McMichael, executive director of Variety. “The round up is a great example of how Fareway customers and employees continuously show how much they care for children in need.”

About Fareway: Fareway Stores, Inc. is a growing Midwest grocery company currently operating 130 stores in a six-state region. Fareway’s mission is to provide the highest quality products, while treating customers like family, and valuing dedicated employees. Its stores are known for their unmatched, full-service meat departments, farm-fresh produce, and exceptional to-your-car customer service. Fareway is a family-owned business, recognized as a top 10 employer in Iowa, and hasmore than 12,000 total employees. Visit Fareway.com for more information or shop online by visiting Shop.Fareway.com.

Lead with Love is part of Fareway’smission aimed at supporting local communities through charitable giving efforts and other initiatives by direct involvement and donated resources. Lead with Love is a valued philosophy held by Fareway and inspired by its outstanding employees. Visit Fareway.com/LeadwithLovefor more information.