Renee Sieren
March 25, 1953 – July 08, 2021
What Cheer, Iowa | Age 68
Renee Sieren, 68, of What Cheer, died Thursday, July, 8, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City.
A celebration of life gathering will begin at 2:00 pm on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at the American Legion Hall in Keswick.
Burial will be held privately.
Memorial contributions my be made to the family.
Holland-Coble Funeral Home in What Cheer is in charge of arrangements.
