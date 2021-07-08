Renee Sieren

Renee Sieren
March 25, 1953 – July 08, 2021
What Cheer, Iowa | Age 68

Renee Sieren, 68, of What Cheer, died Thursday, July, 8, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City.

A celebration of life gathering will begin at 2:00 pm on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at the American Legion Hall in Keswick.
Burial will be held privately.

Memorial contributions my be made to the family.

Holland-Coble Funeral Home in What Cheer is in charge of arrangements.

