Ray Edward Fogle, Jr.

November 06, 1968 – June 25, 2020

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 51

Ray Edward Fogle, Jr. 51, of Oskaloosa, died Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Funeral services for Eddie will begin at 10:00 am on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Holland-Coble Funeral Home in What Cheer.

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm.

Burial will be in the Sixteen Cemetery near Thornburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.