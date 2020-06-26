Ray Edward Fogle, Jr.
Ray Edward Fogle, Jr.
November 06, 1968 – June 25, 2020
Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 51
Ray Edward Fogle, Jr. 51, of Oskaloosa, died Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Funeral services for Eddie will begin at 10:00 am on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Holland-Coble Funeral Home in What Cheer.
Visitation will be held Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm.
Burial will be in the Sixteen Cemetery near Thornburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
