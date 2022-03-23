Player of the Month Awards to Krause, Evans

Oskaloosa–The William Penn University Athletics Booster Club has announced the recipients of the February Player of the Month laurels.

Sophomore men’s volleyball player Landon Krause (Appleton, Wis., Sports Management) earned the Male award, while junior women’s bowler Gabi Evans (West Liberty, Iowa, Psychology and Sociology) claimed the Female honor. The accolade is the first for Krause, while Evan is now a two-time honoree.

In nine matches, Krause posted 100 kills (3.45 per set) on a .408 attack clip. The sophomore right-side hitter also tallied 30 digs, 27 blocks (three solos, 24 assists), and 24 aces. He reached double figures in kills on five occasions with a high of 14 against then-#1 Grand View. The Statesmen owned an 8-1 record during the month, headlined by wins over four ranked foes. Krause earned one Heart of America Athletic Conference Defender of the Week laurel and one NAIA Defender of the Week award.

Evans posted a 202.6 average in 11 games (two tournaments). The junior recorded six games with 200 pins or more, highlighted by a high game of 267. Her third-place finish at the Baker Wildcat Challenge helped the Statesmen win the team crown.