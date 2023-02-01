Pella Pulls Ahead Of JV Squad

by Jakob Hasley

The JV boys basketball team was in action Monday night against Pella for the second time this season. This game ended in a 60-51 win for Pella, but the Indians battled hard and showed more improvement. The first quarter was a very tight contest, Pella would pull away in the middle of the 3rd quarter in this game due to a few mistakes by the Indians, but the fight never stopped. Oskaloosa would battle back within 9 points at the end of the game, and I feel if they had a few more minutes they could have been able to pull ahead with the way they were playing at the end of this game. I am proud to see the ability to come back and not give up the fight by this team. They made the mistakes during the game to put themselves in a tough spot, and give credit to Pella they are an athletic, good shooting team, but the Indians did not quit. The improvement by this team is a common theme as we look to wrap up this 2022-23 season. There are 5 games remaining, the next JV boys game will be against Newton at home on Friday.