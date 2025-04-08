Peer-Led Lessons Aim to Curb Drunk and Distracted Driving Among Teens

OSKALOOSA, Iowa – A group of Oskaloosa High School students stood at the front of the library, leading a lesson that could save lives. As part of the school’s Peer Helpers program, they spent the day teaching ninth graders about the dangers of drunk and distracted driving.

“The goal is for each student to walk away with a method to help prevent being that one teen killed every 48 minutes by a drunk driver,” said Carrie Bihn, Peer Helpers advisor. “We want them to know how to avoid drinking and driving, how to avoid riding with someone who has been drinking, and how to stop a friend from making a dangerous decision.”

For decades, the school’s Peer Helpers program has used student-led discussions to deliver important messages. This year, they expanded the focus to include distracted driving, emphasizing the risks of texting and other phone use behind the wheel.

“We know that students listen to their peers before they listen to adults,” Bihn said. “An adult sounds preachy, but a peer sounds like, ‘Hey, that’s a good idea.’”

The program, originally started by Scottie Moore, has continued for more than 20 years. Bihn said it remains a priority because of its impact.

Senior Ava Ridenour, one of the peer helpers leading lessons, said the discussions spark meaningful reactions from the ninth graders.

“We’re hearing a lot of good feedback from them,” Ridenour said. “Watching the videos, seeing their reactions, it’s clear they’re really taking it in.”

She emphasized that the lessons are especially important for ninth graders, many of whom don’t yet have their driver’s licenses.

“This is their first year in high school,” Bihn said. “They’re at the stage where they’re starting to think about driving, so it’s the right time to have this conversation.”

Technology and changing social habits have made distracted driving an even greater threat, she added.

“It might seem like a small thing, but it has a big impact,” Ridenour said. “More people are using their phones, and it’s got a lot worse”.

By the end of the day, the peer helpers hoped their younger peers would leave with a stronger sense of responsibility—not just for their own choices, but for their friends’ as well.

“It’s a message we have to keep telling kids,” Bihn said. “And it’s not one we’re willing to let go.”