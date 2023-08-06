Parker Price-Miller Holds Them All Off to Win Night #2 at the 360 Nationals!

by Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 4, 2023) – Kokomo, Indiana’s Parker Price-Miller held off Brian Brown to conquer Night #2 of the 33rd Annual Xtream Powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals Presented by Great Southern Bank. It was Parker’s first 360 win at Knoxville, and came aboard the family #9P. Brown ended up as the high point getter, and will start outside pole-sitter Aaron Reutzel for Saturday night’s 25-lap finale. Price-Miller, Garet Williamson, Zeb Wise and Terry McCarl completed the top five in Friday points (Saturday Lineups are below).

Price-Miller started outside row one in the 20-lap main event beside pole-sitter Wise. McCarl and Brown used good starts to move into second and third on the first lap. Brown squeaked between McCarl and the turn four wall to shoot into second to complete lap two before Alex Vande Voort spun to bring the first caution.

Brown used a slider in turn four to take a lead on lap three, but Price-Miller returned the favor in turn three on the following lap to retake the point. Wise worked his way by McCarl for third before Cam Martin flipped hard through turns three and four five laps in. He was uninjured. The next two tries at green were no better. Justin Sanders had trouble taking off on the first, with Harli White getting into the back of him.

Both went to the work area and had time to make repairs thanks to a red flag. Clint Garner flipped violently, collecting Kerry Madsen, Shane Golobic, who got upside down, and Carson McCarl. Both Madsen and McCarl made repairs and restarted at the tail, joining White. Sanders could not start. Price-Miller led Brown, Wise, Terry McCarl and Williamson back to green. Williamson moved into fourth on the restart, but McCarl would reclaim it.

Price-Miller kept a steady pace, with Brown closing in. On lap 17, Brown slid in front of the leader, but Price-Miller ducked back under and stormed to the win. Wise finished third, followed by Terry McCarl and Williamson. Hard-charger Davey Heskin, Ryan Giles, Anthony Macri, Daryn Pittman and Kasey Kahne rounded out the top ten. Sanders set quick time on the 54-car field, while Heskin, Brooke Tatnell, Price-Miller, Wise and Golobic won heats. Alex Hill won the C main and Sanders claimed the B.

“If anyone gets the award for restarts at Knoxville, it’s definitely the 21 car,” said Price-Miller in Victory Lane. “With him breathing down your throat, you can’t let up. I had the wing too far back at the beginning, and I started burying myself in the curb getting tight. I tried my best to get the wing back forward, which is hard to do under green. I can’t thank my guys enough.”

The companion Pro Sprints feature was rained out in staging. Matthew Stelzer set quick time, while Kade Higday and Toby Mosher won heats.

33rd Annual Xtream Powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals Presented by Great Southern Bank Night #2 Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 39M, Justin Sanders, Aromas, CA (8), 16.649; 2. 55, Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust. (12), 16.681; 3. 2, Lynton Jeffrey, Prairie City, IA (6), 16.753; 4. 2C, Wayne Johnson, Tuttle, OK (2), 16.769; 5. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (21), 16.779; 6. 24W, Garet Williamson, Columbia, MO (30), 16.785; 7. 5M, Collin Moyle, Knoxville, IA (1), 16.787; 8. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO (43), 16.816; 9. 24, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (25), 16.823; 10. 4, Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA (13), 16.836; 11. 42, Sye Lynch, Apollo, PA (5), 16.840; 12. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (23), 16.878; 13. 9P, Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, IN (14), 16.897; 14. 26, Zeb Wise, Angola, IN (26), 16.911; 15. 5, Daryn Pittman, Owasso, OK (15), 16.933; 16. 9G, Ryan Giles, Grimes, IA (20), 16.933; 17. 21H, Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, OK (9), 16.970; 18. 7BC, Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, PA (18), 16.980; 19. 24T, Christopher Thram, Sanborn, MN (16), 17.002; 20. 17W, Shane Golobic, Fremont, CA (37), 17.043; 21. 2M, Davey Heskin, St. Michael, MN (24), 17.099; 22. 83JR, Sam Henderson, Sioux Falls, SD (3), 17.103; 23. 27, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA (34), 17.130; 24. 15, Ryan Turner, Dunnville, ONT, Can. (11), 17.132; 25. 11N, Harli White, Lindsay, OK (7), 17.138; 26. 9T, Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw, WA (40), 17.159; 27. 14T, Brooke Tatnell, Sans Souci, NSW, Aust. (49), 17.183; 28. 1E, Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust. (32), 17.207; 29. 35, Skylar Prochaska, Lakefield, MN (54), 17.214; 30. 6A, Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA (45), 17.214; 31. 98P, Miles Paulus, Marshall, MO (41), 17.227; 32. 53, Joe Beaver, Knoxville, IA (42), 17.227; 33. 77X, Alex Hill, Six Nations, ONT, Can. (29), 17.237; 34. 95, Matt Covington, Glenpool, OK (28), 17.250; 35. 4J, Kevin Thomas Jr., Cullman, AL (33), 17.332; 36. 87J, Jace Park, Overland Park, KS (46), 17.342; 37. 11M, Brendan Mullen, Grand Forks, ND (51), 17.343; 38. 35H, Zach Hampton, Plainfield, IN (47), 17.389; 39. 27B, Jake Bubak, Arvada, CO (27), 17.413; 40. 3J, Dusty Zomer, Brandon, SD (36), 17.422; 41. 10, Landon Britt, Memphis, TN (10), 17.497; 42. 75AU, Tyler Blank, California, MO (50), 17.509; 43. 83, Austin Miller, Lacona, IA (38), 17.533; 44. 87X, Shone Evans, Scotland, ONT, Can. (22), 17.656; 45. 4CW, Chris Windom, Canton, IL (52), 17.675; 46. B29, JJ Beaver, Knoxville, IA (35), 17.701; 47. 14M, Jordon Mallett, Greenbrier, AR (44), 17.809; 48. 14, Aidan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA (39), 18.073; 49. 41D, Dan Henning, Columbia, IA (17), 18.374; 50. 938, Bradley Fezard, Bonnerdale, AR (53), 18.407 / 51. 4H, Cody Hansen, Nunda, SD (19), 18.779; 52. 17N, Ben Woods, Newton, IA (48), 19.025; 53. 5D, Grae Anderson, Des Moines, IA (31), NT; 54. 1A, John Anderson, Des Moines, IA (4), NT

Heat one (started), 8 Laps, 2:23.2: 1. Davey Heskin (2); 2. Kasey Kahne (1); 3. Garet Williamson (5); 4. Ryan Giles (3) / 5. Justin Sanders (6); 6. Sye Lynch (4); 7. Jace Park (8); 8. Miles Paulus (7) / 9. Landon Britt (9); 10. JJ Beaver (10)

Heat two (started), 8 Laps, 2:22.1: 1. Brooke Tatnell (1); 2. Brady Bacon (3); 3. Clint Garner (4); 4. Kerry Madsen (6) / 5. Joe Beaver (7); 6. Sam Henderson (2); 7. Tyler Blank (9); 8. Collin Moyle (5) / 9. Jordon Mallett (10); 10. Brendan Mullen (8);

Heat three (started), 8 Laps, NT: 1. Parker Price-Miller (4); 2. Brian Brown (5); 3. Carson McCarl (2); 4. Anthony Macri (3) / 5. Ian Madsen (1); 6. Lynton Jeffrey (6); 7. Zach Hampton (8); 8. Austin Miller (9) / 9. Aidan Zoutte (10); 10. Alex Hill (7)

Heat four (started), 8 Laps, 2:24.1: 1. Zeb Wise (4); 2. Skylar Prochaska (1); 3. Wayne Johnson (6); 4. Terry McCarl (5) / 5. Jake Bubak (8); 6. Christopher Thram (3); 7. Ryan Turner (2); 8. Matt Covington (7) / 9. Shone Evans (9); 10. Dan Henning (10)

Heat five (started), 8 Laps, 2:28.8: 1. Shane Golobic (3); 2. Alex Vande Voort (1); 3. Daryn Pittman (4); 4. Harli White (2) / 5. Kevin Thomas Jr. (7); 6. Cam Martin (5); 7. Dusty Zomer (8); 8. Sawyer Phillips (6) / 9. Bradley Fezard (9); DNS – 10. Chris Windom

C main (started), 10 Laps, 3:12.1: 1. Alex Hill (1); 2. Shone Evans (4); 3. Jordon Mallett (5); 4. Landon Britt (3) / 5. Brendan Mullen (2); 6. JJ Beaver (6); 7. Dan Henning (7); 8. Bradley Fezard (8); 9. Ben Woods (10); 10. Aidan Zoutte (8) DNS – 11. Chris Windom; 12. Cody Hansen; 13. Grae Anderson; 14. John Anderson

B main (started), 12 Laps, 3:47.6: 1. Justin Sanders (1); 2. Sawyer Phillips (3); 3. Lynton Jeffrey (2); 4. Cam Martin (5) / 5. Ian Madsen (10); 6. Collin Moyle (4); 7. Sye Lynch (6); 8. Joe Beaver (12); 9. Matt Covington (13); 10. Christopher Thram (7); 11. Jake Bubak (17); 12. Ryan Turner (9); 13. Miles Paulus (11); 14. Dusty Zomer (18); 15. Jace Park (15); 16. Sam Henderson (8); 17. Zach Hampton (16); 18. Landon Britt (24); 19. Kevin Thomas Jr. (14); 20. Alex Hill (21); 21. Shone Evans (22); 22. Austin Miller (20); 23. Jordon Mallett (23); 24. Tyler Blank (19)

A main (started), 20 Laps, NT: 1. Parker Price-Miller (2); 2. Brian Brown (5); 3. Zeb Wise (1); 4. Terry McCarl (4); 5. Garet Williamson (6); 6. Davey Heskin (14); 7. Ryan Giles (10); 8. Anthony Macri (12); 9. Daryn Pittman (9); 10. Kasey Kahne (17); 11. Skylar Prochaska (19); 12. Brady Bacon (11); 13. Kerry Madsen (8); 14. Wayne Johnson (7); 15. Brooke Tatnell (18); 16. Carson McCarl (15); 17. Sawyer Phillips (22); 18. Harli White (16); 19. Alex Vande Voort (20); 20. Clint Garner (3); 21. Shane Golobic (13); 22. Justin Sanders (21); 23. Cam Martin (24); 24. Lynton Jeffrey (23). Lap Leaders: Price-Miller 1-2, Brown 3, Price-Miller 4-20. Hard-charger: Heskin.

Pro Series Results

Time Trials (Group Qualifying): 1. 99, Matthew Stelzer, Papillion, NE (5), 17.511; 2. 17, Matt Allen, Norwalk, IA (1), 17.597; 3. 26, Chase Young, Des Moines, IA (13), 17.700; 4. 2, Casey Friedrichsen, Arthur, IA (4), 17.879; 5. 8J, AJ Johnson, Oskaloosa, IA (12), 17.931; 6. 41, Jeff Wilke, Knoxville, IA (10), 18.103; 7. 71, Brandon Worthington, Indianola, IA (7), 18.139; 8. 8, William Kline, Knoxville, IA (11), 18.240; 9. 24, Kade Higday, Pleasant Hill, IA (6), 18.277; 10. 55, Toby Mosher, Osceola, IA (9), 18.284; 11. 14J, Mike Johnston, Des Moines, IA (14), 18.304; 12. 12P, Ryan Navratil, Des Moines, IA (15), 18.412; 13. 0, Mike Mayberry, Fremont, IA (2), NT; 14. 02S, Josh Jones, Knoxville, IA (3), NT; 15. 3TJ, Joel Thorpe, Urbandale, IA (8), NT

Heat one (started), 6 Laps, 1:51.6: 1. Kade Higday (2); 2. Brandon Worthington (3); 3. Matthew Stelzer (6); 4. AJ Johnson (4); 5. Chase Young (5); 6. Mike Mayberry (7); 7. Mike Johnston (1); 8. Joel Thorpe (8)

Heat two (started), 6 Laps, 1:55.1: 1. Toby Mosher (2); 2. Casey Friedrichsen (5); 3. Ryan Navratil (1); 4. Matt Allen (6); 5. Jeff Wilke (4); 6. William Kline (3); 7. Josh Jones (7);

A main Rained Out

33rd Annual Xtream Powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals Presented by Great Southern Bank

A Main

1

8

Aaron Reutzel

486

2

21

Brian Brown

481

3

9P

Parker Price-Miller

476

4

24W

Garet Williamson

476

5

1K

Kelby Watt

474

6

5T

Ryan Timms

472

7

22K

Kaleb Johnson

472

8

26

Zeb Wise

470

9

24

Terry McCarl

469

10

18T

Tanner Holmes

469

11

36

Jason Martin

466

12

55

Kerry Madsen

465

13

4W

Jamie Ball

463

14

2C

Wayne Johnson

462

15

15H

Sam Hafertepe Jr.

460

16

16A

Colby Copeland

459

17

9

Chase Randall

451

18

2M

Davey Heskin

450

19

5

Daryn Pittman

450

20

9G

Ryan Giles

449

B Main

21

39M

Justin Sanders

446

22

7BC

Anthony Macri

443

23

21H

Brady Bacon

443

24

88

Austin McCarl

442

25

22

Ryan Leavitt

442

26

3P

Sawyer Phillips

439

27

24R

Rico Abreu

438

28

2

Lynton Jeffrey

435

29

40

Clint Garner

434

30

24H

Kade Higday

434

31

20

Justin Peck

433

32

1

Brenham Crouch

432

33

9T

Kasey Kahne

429

34

8M

Kade Morton

425

35

7TAZ

Tasker Phillips

424

36

4

Cam Martin

423

37

17W

Shane Golobic

422

38

35

Skylar Prochaska

421

39

14T

Brooke Tatnell

420

40

27

Carson McCarl

420

C Main

41

83H

Justin Henderson

419

42

44

Chris Martin

417

43

83T

Tanner Carrick

411

44

17

Tyler Groenendyk

410

45

11N

Harli White

409

46

5M

Collin Moyle

407

47

6A

Alex Vande Voort

403

48

99

Tony Rost

403

49

42

Sye Lynch

403

50

50YR

JJ Hickle

402

51

86

Timothy Smith

401

52

41

Colton Hardy

401

53

24T

Christopher Thram

381

54

1E

Ian Madsen

376

55

52

Blake Hahn

365

56

15

Ryan Turner

364

57

83JR

Sam Henderson

363

58

53

Joe Beaver

362

59

7A

Jack Anderson

362

60

6

Dustin Selvage

360

D Main

61

70

Calvin Landis

359

62

8H

Jacob Hughes

359

63

7M

Chance Morton

358

64

95

Matt Covington

347

65

75X

JT Imperial

347

66

98P

Miles Paulus

345

67

27B

Jake Bubak

342

68

18

Ryan Roberts

339

69

87J

Jace Park

334

70

4J

Kevin Thomas Jr.

334

71

01

Sammy Swindell

332

72

11X

Ayrton Gennetten

331

73

3J

Dusty Zomer

328

74

2JR

Kelly Miller

327

75

35H

Zach Hampton

326

76

35L

Cody Ledger

326

77

77X

Alex Hill

321

78

9M

Liam Martin

320

79

55B

Brandon Anderson

317

80

10

Landon Britt

312

E Main

81

33

Alan Zoutte

308

82

75AU

Tyler Blank

304

83

83

Austin Miller

303

84

3

Howard Moore

302

85

45X

Kyler Johnson

301

86

87X

Shone Evans

300

87

11M

Brendan Mullen

293

88

14M

Jordon Mallett

290

89

6T

Christopher Townsend

286

90

4C

Tuesday Calderwood

285

91

G5

Gage Pulkrabek

284

92

105

Cody Ihlen

274

93

B29

JJ Beaver

273

94

41D

Dan Henning

265

95

22W

Aaron Werner

265

96

4CW

Chris Windom

265

97

938

Bradley Fezard

264

98

14

Aidan Zoutte

264

99

T4

Tyler Graves

263

100

17N

Ben Woods

229

101

4H

Cody Hansen

228

102

5D

Grae Anderson

216

103

1A

John Anderson

209

104

84

Scott Bogucki

0