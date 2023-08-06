Parker Price-Miller Holds Them All Off to Win Night #2 at the 360 Nationals!
by Bill Wright
KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 4, 2023) – Kokomo, Indiana’s Parker Price-Miller held off Brian Brown to conquer Night #2 of the 33rd Annual Xtream Powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals Presented by Great Southern Bank. It was Parker’s first 360 win at Knoxville, and came aboard the family #9P. Brown ended up as the high point getter, and will start outside pole-sitter Aaron Reutzel for Saturday night’s 25-lap finale. Price-Miller, Garet Williamson, Zeb Wise and Terry McCarl completed the top five in Friday points (Saturday Lineups are below).
Price-Miller started outside row one in the 20-lap main event beside pole-sitter Wise. McCarl and Brown used good starts to move into second and third on the first lap. Brown squeaked between McCarl and the turn four wall to shoot into second to complete lap two before Alex Vande Voort spun to bring the first caution.
Brown used a slider in turn four to take a lead on lap three, but Price-Miller returned the favor in turn three on the following lap to retake the point. Wise worked his way by McCarl for third before Cam Martin flipped hard through turns three and four five laps in. He was uninjured. The next two tries at green were no better. Justin Sanders had trouble taking off on the first, with Harli White getting into the back of him.
Both went to the work area and had time to make repairs thanks to a red flag. Clint Garner flipped violently, collecting Kerry Madsen, Shane Golobic, who got upside down, and Carson McCarl. Both Madsen and McCarl made repairs and restarted at the tail, joining White. Sanders could not start. Price-Miller led Brown, Wise, Terry McCarl and Williamson back to green. Williamson moved into fourth on the restart, but McCarl would reclaim it.
Price-Miller kept a steady pace, with Brown closing in. On lap 17, Brown slid in front of the leader, but Price-Miller ducked back under and stormed to the win. Wise finished third, followed by Terry McCarl and Williamson. Hard-charger Davey Heskin, Ryan Giles, Anthony Macri, Daryn Pittman and Kasey Kahne rounded out the top ten. Sanders set quick time on the 54-car field, while Heskin, Brooke Tatnell, Price-Miller, Wise and Golobic won heats. Alex Hill won the C main and Sanders claimed the B.
“If anyone gets the award for restarts at Knoxville, it’s definitely the 21 car,” said Price-Miller in Victory Lane. “With him breathing down your throat, you can’t let up. I had the wing too far back at the beginning, and I started burying myself in the curb getting tight. I tried my best to get the wing back forward, which is hard to do under green. I can’t thank my guys enough.”
The companion Pro Sprints feature was rained out in staging. Matthew Stelzer set quick time, while Kade Higday and Toby Mosher won heats.
33rd Annual Xtream Powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals Presented by Great Southern Bank Night #2 Results
Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 39M, Justin Sanders, Aromas, CA (8), 16.649; 2. 55, Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust. (12), 16.681; 3. 2, Lynton Jeffrey, Prairie City, IA (6), 16.753; 4. 2C, Wayne Johnson, Tuttle, OK (2), 16.769; 5. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (21), 16.779; 6. 24W, Garet Williamson, Columbia, MO (30), 16.785; 7. 5M, Collin Moyle, Knoxville, IA (1), 16.787; 8. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO (43), 16.816; 9. 24, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (25), 16.823; 10. 4, Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA (13), 16.836; 11. 42, Sye Lynch, Apollo, PA (5), 16.840; 12. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (23), 16.878; 13. 9P, Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, IN (14), 16.897; 14. 26, Zeb Wise, Angola, IN (26), 16.911; 15. 5, Daryn Pittman, Owasso, OK (15), 16.933; 16. 9G, Ryan Giles, Grimes, IA (20), 16.933; 17. 21H, Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, OK (9), 16.970; 18. 7BC, Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, PA (18), 16.980; 19. 24T, Christopher Thram, Sanborn, MN (16), 17.002; 20. 17W, Shane Golobic, Fremont, CA (37), 17.043; 21. 2M, Davey Heskin, St. Michael, MN (24), 17.099; 22. 83JR, Sam Henderson, Sioux Falls, SD (3), 17.103; 23. 27, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA (34), 17.130; 24. 15, Ryan Turner, Dunnville, ONT, Can. (11), 17.132; 25. 11N, Harli White, Lindsay, OK (7), 17.138; 26. 9T, Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw, WA (40), 17.159; 27. 14T, Brooke Tatnell, Sans Souci, NSW, Aust. (49), 17.183; 28. 1E, Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust. (32), 17.207; 29. 35, Skylar Prochaska, Lakefield, MN (54), 17.214; 30. 6A, Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA (45), 17.214; 31. 98P, Miles Paulus, Marshall, MO (41), 17.227; 32. 53, Joe Beaver, Knoxville, IA (42), 17.227; 33. 77X, Alex Hill, Six Nations, ONT, Can. (29), 17.237; 34. 95, Matt Covington, Glenpool, OK (28), 17.250; 35. 4J, Kevin Thomas Jr., Cullman, AL (33), 17.332; 36. 87J, Jace Park, Overland Park, KS (46), 17.342; 37. 11M, Brendan Mullen, Grand Forks, ND (51), 17.343; 38. 35H, Zach Hampton, Plainfield, IN (47), 17.389; 39. 27B, Jake Bubak, Arvada, CO (27), 17.413; 40. 3J, Dusty Zomer, Brandon, SD (36), 17.422; 41. 10, Landon Britt, Memphis, TN (10), 17.497; 42. 75AU, Tyler Blank, California, MO (50), 17.509; 43. 83, Austin Miller, Lacona, IA (38), 17.533; 44. 87X, Shone Evans, Scotland, ONT, Can. (22), 17.656; 45. 4CW, Chris Windom, Canton, IL (52), 17.675; 46. B29, JJ Beaver, Knoxville, IA (35), 17.701; 47. 14M, Jordon Mallett, Greenbrier, AR (44), 17.809; 48. 14, Aidan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA (39), 18.073; 49. 41D, Dan Henning, Columbia, IA (17), 18.374; 50. 938, Bradley Fezard, Bonnerdale, AR (53), 18.407 / 51. 4H, Cody Hansen, Nunda, SD (19), 18.779; 52. 17N, Ben Woods, Newton, IA (48), 19.025; 53. 5D, Grae Anderson, Des Moines, IA (31), NT; 54. 1A, John Anderson, Des Moines, IA (4), NT
Heat one (started), 8 Laps, 2:23.2: 1. Davey Heskin (2); 2. Kasey Kahne (1); 3. Garet Williamson (5); 4. Ryan Giles (3) / 5. Justin Sanders (6); 6. Sye Lynch (4); 7. Jace Park (8); 8. Miles Paulus (7) / 9. Landon Britt (9); 10. JJ Beaver (10)
Heat two (started), 8 Laps, 2:22.1: 1. Brooke Tatnell (1); 2. Brady Bacon (3); 3. Clint Garner (4); 4. Kerry Madsen (6) / 5. Joe Beaver (7); 6. Sam Henderson (2); 7. Tyler Blank (9); 8. Collin Moyle (5) / 9. Jordon Mallett (10); 10. Brendan Mullen (8);
Heat three (started), 8 Laps, NT: 1. Parker Price-Miller (4); 2. Brian Brown (5); 3. Carson McCarl (2); 4. Anthony Macri (3) / 5. Ian Madsen (1); 6. Lynton Jeffrey (6); 7. Zach Hampton (8); 8. Austin Miller (9) / 9. Aidan Zoutte (10); 10. Alex Hill (7)
Heat four (started), 8 Laps, 2:24.1: 1. Zeb Wise (4); 2. Skylar Prochaska (1); 3. Wayne Johnson (6); 4. Terry McCarl (5) / 5. Jake Bubak (8); 6. Christopher Thram (3); 7. Ryan Turner (2); 8. Matt Covington (7) / 9. Shone Evans (9); 10. Dan Henning (10)
Heat five (started), 8 Laps, 2:28.8: 1. Shane Golobic (3); 2. Alex Vande Voort (1); 3. Daryn Pittman (4); 4. Harli White (2) / 5. Kevin Thomas Jr. (7); 6. Cam Martin (5); 7. Dusty Zomer (8); 8. Sawyer Phillips (6) / 9. Bradley Fezard (9); DNS – 10. Chris Windom
C main (started), 10 Laps, 3:12.1: 1. Alex Hill (1); 2. Shone Evans (4); 3. Jordon Mallett (5); 4. Landon Britt (3) / 5. Brendan Mullen (2); 6. JJ Beaver (6); 7. Dan Henning (7); 8. Bradley Fezard (8); 9. Ben Woods (10); 10. Aidan Zoutte (8) DNS – 11. Chris Windom; 12. Cody Hansen; 13. Grae Anderson; 14. John Anderson
B main (started), 12 Laps, 3:47.6: 1. Justin Sanders (1); 2. Sawyer Phillips (3); 3. Lynton Jeffrey (2); 4. Cam Martin (5) / 5. Ian Madsen (10); 6. Collin Moyle (4); 7. Sye Lynch (6); 8. Joe Beaver (12); 9. Matt Covington (13); 10. Christopher Thram (7); 11. Jake Bubak (17); 12. Ryan Turner (9); 13. Miles Paulus (11); 14. Dusty Zomer (18); 15. Jace Park (15); 16. Sam Henderson (8); 17. Zach Hampton (16); 18. Landon Britt (24); 19. Kevin Thomas Jr. (14); 20. Alex Hill (21); 21. Shone Evans (22); 22. Austin Miller (20); 23. Jordon Mallett (23); 24. Tyler Blank (19)
A main (started), 20 Laps, NT: 1. Parker Price-Miller (2); 2. Brian Brown (5); 3. Zeb Wise (1); 4. Terry McCarl (4); 5. Garet Williamson (6); 6. Davey Heskin (14); 7. Ryan Giles (10); 8. Anthony Macri (12); 9. Daryn Pittman (9); 10. Kasey Kahne (17); 11. Skylar Prochaska (19); 12. Brady Bacon (11); 13. Kerry Madsen (8); 14. Wayne Johnson (7); 15. Brooke Tatnell (18); 16. Carson McCarl (15); 17. Sawyer Phillips (22); 18. Harli White (16); 19. Alex Vande Voort (20); 20. Clint Garner (3); 21. Shane Golobic (13); 22. Justin Sanders (21); 23. Cam Martin (24); 24. Lynton Jeffrey (23). Lap Leaders: Price-Miller 1-2, Brown 3, Price-Miller 4-20. Hard-charger: Heskin.
Pro Series Results
Time Trials (Group Qualifying): 1. 99, Matthew Stelzer, Papillion, NE (5), 17.511; 2. 17, Matt Allen, Norwalk, IA (1), 17.597; 3. 26, Chase Young, Des Moines, IA (13), 17.700; 4. 2, Casey Friedrichsen, Arthur, IA (4), 17.879; 5. 8J, AJ Johnson, Oskaloosa, IA (12), 17.931; 6. 41, Jeff Wilke, Knoxville, IA (10), 18.103; 7. 71, Brandon Worthington, Indianola, IA (7), 18.139; 8. 8, William Kline, Knoxville, IA (11), 18.240; 9. 24, Kade Higday, Pleasant Hill, IA (6), 18.277; 10. 55, Toby Mosher, Osceola, IA (9), 18.284; 11. 14J, Mike Johnston, Des Moines, IA (14), 18.304; 12. 12P, Ryan Navratil, Des Moines, IA (15), 18.412; 13. 0, Mike Mayberry, Fremont, IA (2), NT; 14. 02S, Josh Jones, Knoxville, IA (3), NT; 15. 3TJ, Joel Thorpe, Urbandale, IA (8), NT
Heat one (started), 6 Laps, 1:51.6: 1. Kade Higday (2); 2. Brandon Worthington (3); 3. Matthew Stelzer (6); 4. AJ Johnson (4); 5. Chase Young (5); 6. Mike Mayberry (7); 7. Mike Johnston (1); 8. Joel Thorpe (8)
Heat two (started), 6 Laps, 1:55.1: 1. Toby Mosher (2); 2. Casey Friedrichsen (5); 3. Ryan Navratil (1); 4. Matt Allen (6); 5. Jeff Wilke (4); 6. William Kline (3); 7. Josh Jones (7);
A main Rained Out
33rd Annual Xtream Powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals Presented by Great Southern Bank
A Main
1
8
Aaron Reutzel
486
2
21
Brian Brown
481
3
9P
Parker Price-Miller
476
4
24W
Garet Williamson
476
5
1K
Kelby Watt
474
6
5T
Ryan Timms
472
7
22K
Kaleb Johnson
472
8
26
Zeb Wise
470
9
24
Terry McCarl
469
10
18T
Tanner Holmes
469
11
36
Jason Martin
466
12
55
Kerry Madsen
465
13
4W
Jamie Ball
463
14
2C
Wayne Johnson
462
15
15H
Sam Hafertepe Jr.
460
16
16A
Colby Copeland
459
17
9
Chase Randall
451
18
2M
Davey Heskin
450
19
5
Daryn Pittman
450
20
9G
Ryan Giles
449
B Main
21
39M
Justin Sanders
446
22
7BC
Anthony Macri
443
23
21H
Brady Bacon
443
24
88
Austin McCarl
442
25
22
Ryan Leavitt
442
26
3P
Sawyer Phillips
439
27
24R
Rico Abreu
438
28
2
Lynton Jeffrey
435
29
40
Clint Garner
434
30
24H
Kade Higday
434
31
20
Justin Peck
433
32
1
Brenham Crouch
432
33
9T
Kasey Kahne
429
34
8M
Kade Morton
425
35
7TAZ
Tasker Phillips
424
36
4
Cam Martin
423
37
17W
Shane Golobic
422
38
35
Skylar Prochaska
421
39
14T
Brooke Tatnell
420
40
27
Carson McCarl
420
C Main
41
83H
Justin Henderson
419
42
44
Chris Martin
417
43
83T
Tanner Carrick
411
44
17
Tyler Groenendyk
410
45
11N
Harli White
409
46
5M
Collin Moyle
407
47
6A
Alex Vande Voort
403
48
99
Tony Rost
403
49
42
Sye Lynch
403
50
50YR
JJ Hickle
402
51
86
Timothy Smith
401
52
41
Colton Hardy
401
53
24T
Christopher Thram
381
54
1E
Ian Madsen
376
55
52
Blake Hahn
365
56
15
Ryan Turner
364
57
83JR
Sam Henderson
363
58
53
Joe Beaver
362
59
7A
Jack Anderson
362
60
6
Dustin Selvage
360
D Main
61
70
Calvin Landis
359
62
8H
Jacob Hughes
359
63
7M
Chance Morton
358
64
95
Matt Covington
347
65
75X
JT Imperial
347
66
98P
Miles Paulus
345
67
27B
Jake Bubak
342
68
18
Ryan Roberts
339
69
87J
Jace Park
334
70
4J
Kevin Thomas Jr.
334
71
01
Sammy Swindell
332
72
11X
Ayrton Gennetten
331
73
3J
Dusty Zomer
328
74
2JR
Kelly Miller
327
75
35H
Zach Hampton
326
76
35L
Cody Ledger
326
77
77X
Alex Hill
321
78
9M
Liam Martin
320
79
55B
Brandon Anderson
317
80
10
Landon Britt
312
E Main
81
33
Alan Zoutte
308
82
75AU
Tyler Blank
304
83
83
Austin Miller
303
84
3
Howard Moore
302
85
45X
Kyler Johnson
301
86
87X
Shone Evans
300
87
11M
Brendan Mullen
293
88
14M
Jordon Mallett
290
89
6T
Christopher Townsend
286
90
4C
Tuesday Calderwood
285
91
G5
Gage Pulkrabek
284
92
105
Cody Ihlen
274
93
B29
JJ Beaver
273
94
41D
Dan Henning
265
95
22W
Aaron Werner
265
96
4CW
Chris Windom
265
97
938
Bradley Fezard
264
98
14
Aidan Zoutte
264
99
T4
Tyler Graves
263
100
17N
Ben Woods
229
101
4H
Cody Hansen
228
102
5D
Grae Anderson
216
103
1A
John Anderson
209
104
84
Scott Bogucki
0