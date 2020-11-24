Ottumwa Police Officer Arrested While Off Duty

On November 19th, 2020 Ottumwa Police Officer Jordan Woodward was arrested while off duty for the crime of domestic assault, which was reported outside the City of Ottumwa. The investigation and subsequent charges were conducted by the Division of Criminal Investigations.

Officer Woodward was immediately placed on administrative leave pursuant to the procedures of the Ottumwa Police Department. The Ottumwa Police Department in accordance with Chapter 80F of the Iowa Code will be conducting a formal administrative investigation regarding this incident. Officer Woodward will remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of the administrative investigation.

Please note the following pursuant to recent Supreme Court rulings: “A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.”