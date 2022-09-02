Ottumwa Police Looking For Who Pulled The Pork Heist

An Ottumwa Police Department Press Release

On Thursday, September 1, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m., the Ottumwa Police Department was contacted regarding some stolen semi-trailers from JBS. Preliminary investigation suggests that a semi was stolen from the area of JBS. That semi was utilized in the theft of three semi-trailers that contained pork products ready to be distributed.

Two of the stolen trailers were found at the Blackhawk River Access in Ottumwa and the additional semi and trailer was found in Wapello County near the intersection of 87th Street and 170th Avenue. All of the pork products had been removed from the trailers. The estimated value of the pork products stolen from the trailers is in excess of $100,000.

Anybody that would have observed any suspicious activity involving semis and semi-trailers, during the early morning hours of September 1st, are encouraged to contact the Ottumwa Police Department at 641-683-0661.