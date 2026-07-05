Osky Baseball vs. Newton

Oskaloosa Indians beat Newton Cardinals 6-3 on Wednesday at Newton.

A hit by a pitch put Oskaloosa Indians on the board in the top of the first.

Newton Varsity Cardinals jumped back into the lead in the bottom of the second inning after Ian White singled to center field, and Drew Bauer flew out, each scoring one run.

Oskaloosa Indians jumped back into the lead in the top of the third inning after Jack Miller grounded into a fielder’s choice.

Tate Peterson earned the win for the Indians. The starter allowed five hits and three runs (one earned) over six innings, striking out three and walking none. Dakota Winkleman took the loss for Newton Varsity Cardinals. The righty went six innings, giving up five runs (four earned) on four hits, striking out 10 and walking three. Carter Bonnet collected the save.

Trey Parks led Oskaloosa Varsity Indians with three hits in four at bats from the leadoff position. Jake North and Miller each drove in one run for the Indians. North stole two bases. The Indians stole four bases in the game.