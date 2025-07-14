Osky advances to the second round after defeating ADM.

by Jeffrey Ferstein

Jake North collected four hits in four at bats, as Oskaloosa Varsity Indians defeated ADM Varsity Tigers 10-0 on Friday. North singled in the sixth inning, singled in the fifth inning, singled in the first inning, and singled in the fourth inning.

Oskaloosa Varsity Indians got on the board in the bottom of the first inning after , and ADM Varsity Tigers committed an error, each scoring one run.

Jaden DeRonde earned the win for Oskaloosa Varsity Indians. The hurler surrendered five hits and zero runs over six innings, striking out five and walking two. Grant Jansen took the loss for ADM Varsity Tigers. The hurler went one and one-third innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on one hit, striking out two and walking five.

Oskaloosa Varsity Indians amassed nine hits in the game. Grady Kool collected two hits for Oskaloosa Varsity Indians in three at bats. Maddux Ashman led Oskaloosa Varsity Indians with four walks. Overall, the team had a strong eye at the plate, amassing nine walks for the game. North and Kool each stole multiple bases for Oskaloosa Varsity Indians. Oskaloosa Varsity Indians stole five bases in the game. Oskaloosa Varsity Indians turned one double play in the game. Oskaloosa Varsity Indians were sure-handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error. Trey Parks had the most chances in the field with seven.