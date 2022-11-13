Oskaloosa’s Downtown Light Display Comes On This Coming Saturday

Oskaloosa Main Street is excited to announce the Turn on the Lights to take place in downtown Oskaloosa on Saturday, November 19.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and run until 8:00 p.m. The lights will be turned on by our Citizen of the Year, Scottie Moore at 6:00 p.m.

Painting with Lights is the lighting project in downtown Oskaloosa. Join us, as we illuminate our beautiful downtown in over 300,000 colorful LED bulbs!

The cost to attend this event is free and includes cookies, hot cocoa, Santa & friends, and horse-drawn wagon rides around the square.

If you haven’t purchased your Painting with Lights raffle tickets yet, you’ll have an opportunity during the Turn on the Lights events. Tickets are 1 for $10 or 5 for $40 and a great variety of prizes is available this year! Each entry is one chance at a prize, your name could be drawn more than once! If your name is drawn on November 28, you will be able to select your own prize.

To learn more about Oskaloosa’s holiday events, please visit www.mahaskachamber.org/calendar.