Oskaloosa Woman Taken Into Custody On Wapello County Warrant

A Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

On today’s date, at approximately 12:30 pm, members of the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office went to Century Mobile Home Park, lot #33, located between Beacon and Oskaloosa. While at this address, 31-year-old Erika Jo King, of Oskaloosa, was arrested on an outstanding Wapello County arrest warrant. This warrant charged Kind with 1st Degree Harassment and Making threats of Terrorism. These charges stem from an incident on 8/31/23 where King made threats toward multiple county courthouses in southeast Iowa. (see previous press release dated 9/1/23).

Following her arrest, King was transported to the Wapello County Jail, where she was incarcerated. Mahaska County officials have also charged King with 2nd-degree harassment (aggravated misdemeanor) following an investigation into a telephone call that King allegedly made to the Mahaska County Clerk of Courts Office on 8/31/23. Upon King’s release from the Wapello County Jail, she will be transferred to the Mahaska County Jail to answer to this charge.

***As a reminder, a criminal charge is merely an accusation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.