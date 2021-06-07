Oskaloosa Softball Competes In Weekend Action

Info by Jay Harms

Friday:

Osky 7-0 Norwalk (ranked #5 in Class 4A)

Osky 7 runs, 9 hits, 2 errors

Norwalk 0 runs, 4 hits, 1 error

Winning Pitcher: Faith DeRonde Her record: 1-1

7 innings, 0 runs, 4 hits, 10 K’s, 6 walks

Leading Hitters:

Maleah Walker 3-4

Olivia Gordon 2-4, double & single, 2 rbi’s

Abby Braundmeier 1-3, 1 rbi

Lucy Roach 1-3, 1 rbi

Presley Blommers 1-2, double

Aubrey Boender 1-3

We jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the 1st inning (Deronde walked to lead off the game, Walker had a bunt single, and Olivia Gordon’s groundout would score courtesy runner Kassie Johnson with the first of the game. Braundmeier then stroked a base hit to plate Walker and that is all the runs DeRonde would need as she picked up her 1st win of the season by shutting down the #5 ranked Warriors. Then Indians would plate another run in the 4th inning on 2 hits and then blow the game open in the 5th by scoring 3 more runs on 2 hits, aided by 1 Norwalk error. Olivia Gordon’s rbi single in the bottom of the 6th would give the Indians the final run of the night. Faith just completely dominated the game from the circle by striking out 10 Norwalk batters and limiting the Warriors to only 4 hits. A well-played game by the Indians on a very special night for me!

Saturday: Oskaloosa Classic

Game 1: Osky 10-6 Chariton

Osky 10 runs, 12 hits, 0 errors

Chariton 6 runs, 14 hits, 0 errors

Winning Pitcher: Shannon Van Rheenen Her record: 4-0

7 innings, 6 runs, 14 hits, 1 walk, 3 K’s

Leading Hitters:

Faith DeRonde 2-5, homerun & single, 2 rbi’s

Maleah Walker 2-4, single & inside park homerun), 2 rbi’s

Presley Blommers 2-4, 2 doubles, 2 rbi’s

Lucy Roach 3-4, double & single, 1 rbi

Olivia Gordon 1-3

Abby Braundmeier 1-4, double

Kaylee Johnson 1-4

The Indians came out flat after the big win Friday night over Norwalk and got punched in the mouth early by a very improved Chariton ballclub. Chariton jumped out to an early 3-0 lead but the Indians finally came to life and chipped away to finally take the lead 5-4 going into the bottom of the 5th inning. Chariton would plate 2 runs on 3 hits to retake the lead going into the top of the 6th. With two outs, the Indians would score 5 runs to give the Indians some breathing room. Van Rheenen would retire the next 6 batters to pick up her 4 win of the year.

Game 2: Ottumwa 15-0 Oskaloosa (3 innings)

Osky 0 runs, 3 hits, 1 error

Ottumwa 15 runs, 11 hits, 0 errors

Ottumwa coming off a loss to Albia just before this game was ready to take it out on someone and they jumped all over the Indians early and often. Ottumwa saved their best pitcher for this game and the Indians would use their #3, #4, and #5 pitchers to try to slow down the Bulldogs. The Ottumwa pitcher only faced 4 batters in the top of the 1st – giving up 1 of the 3 hits by the Indians in the game. Ottumwa then came to bat and scored at well, plating 13 runs on 8 hits, aided by 4 walks and 1 Oskaloosa error. Ottumwa would score 2 more runs in the 2 inning on 3 hits to close out the scoring.

Losing Pitcher: Hailey Harbour Her record: 0-3

1/3 of an inning, 8 runs, 4 hits, 2 walks

Presley Blommers pitched 2/3 of an inning, 5 runs, 4 hits, 2 walks

Karly Grubb 1 inning, 2 runs, 3 hits, 0 walks

Leading Hitters:

Maleah Walker 1-2

Olivia Gordon 1-1

Lucy Roach 1-1, double

Overall Record: 5-5

Conf. Record: 2-1