Oskaloosa Shuts Out EBF 9-0 on Senior Night

OSKALOOSA — Oskaloosa beat Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 9-0 on Senior Night Wednesday.

Tate Peterson threw a shutout for Oskaloosa, helping the Indians keep EBF off the scoreboard throughout the game.

Oskaloosa scored in the bottom of the third inning to take the lead. Trey Parks singled to center field to bring in a run. Jake North later grounded out, allowing another run to score and giving the Indians a 2-0 lead.

The Indians broke the game open in the fifth inning with six runs. North singled to score a run, Colin Johnson was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring in another run, and Maddox Maxwell doubled to drive in three runs.

Maxwell and Ty Edgar each had two hits for Oskaloosa. Maxwell and North each finished with two RBIs.

The Indians also put pressure on EBF with their speed. Linus Morrison stole three bases as Oskaloosa collected six stolen bases.

Oskaloosa was solid defensively and committed no errors. Johnson had a team-high nine chances in the field.